It was a unique family affair when Leonie Parkinson, her daughter Julie and son Chris, all received the National Medal for 15 years of service to the community.
Starting within a week of each other in 2007 at the "Coastal Patrol", the trio began their radio base training before transitioning into Marine Rescue Trial Bay in 2010 with the marine emergency services amalgamation.
When asked about a memorable moment from the past 15 years, Chris Parkinson recalled one of his first shifts as a radio operator. A tsunami warning was issued with boats radioing in to the rookie, asking for instructions.
Fortunately, the warning was quickly cancelled, but the memory lingers.
Julie Parkinson remembers talking to the pilot of a rescue helicopter and being so full of adrenaline afterwards, she ran all the way home to tell her father.
All three family members have seen plenty of changes over the years, particularly with improvements to technology - from analogue to internet radios.
Marine Rescue Trial Bay Deputy Unit Commander Loraine Rider said the family's recognition and awards were "richly deserved" as their service has been a great asset to the Trial Bay unit.
"In addition to doing radio duties, over the years mum Leonie has been a great supporter of the Trial Bay marathon and triathlon; giving out medals, as well as fruit and drinks at the finish line", Loraine said.
The Parkinson family continue to be involved in Marine Rescue.
