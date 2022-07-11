The Macleay Argus

Three members of the Parkinson family have received the National Medal for service with Trial Bay Marine Rescue

By Newsroom
Updated July 11 2022 - 1:03pm, first published 8:00am
The medals were presented by Marine Rescue Deputy Commissioner Alex Barrell, Regional Board Member Ray Mazurek and Zone Commander North Malcolm Jeffs. (L-R) Rodney Page, Ray Mazurek, Malcolm Jeffs, Julie Parkinson, Chris Parkinson, Leonie Parkinson, Alex Barrell, Loraine Rider, Phil Hartley. Photo: supplied

It was a unique family affair when Leonie Parkinson, her daughter Julie and son Chris, all received the National Medal for 15 years of service to the community.

