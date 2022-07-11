South West Rocks Surf Life Saving Club (SLSC) had the privilege of hosting the 2022 Sharkskin NSW Inflatable Rescue Boat (IRB) State Championships over the weekend.
The three-day event saw clubs from across the state come to the Macleay on Friday (July 8) to battle for the championship. The event tested more than 470 lifesavers' skills as they faced simulated rescue situations.
Advertisement
Before the competitors made their way to South West Rocks, they had to compete in four rounds of the NSW IRB Premiership.
The first two rounds were held in Terrigal and Bulli in May, while Broulee Surfers SLSC and Ocean Beach SLSC hosted the third and fourth round in June.
Kiama Downs SLSC and Caves Beach SLSC were locked in a tight contest during the four rounds of the NSW IRB Premiership.
However, Kiama Downs took home the 37th NSW IRB Championship at South West Rocks in the end. It's their ninth title overall and sixth in the last seven years of competition.
With more than 470 competitors, the South West Rocks SLSC was pleased with the success of the weekend and club president Rod McDonagh said he was extremely proud of his hard-working volunteers who all worked together to make it happen.
"We've got a bit of a proud tradition at South West Rocks for holding events, it's great to get everyone together," McDonagh said.
South West Rocks SLSC is quickly gaining an excellent reputation for hosting major surf sport events; they have previously hosted seven state championships and two Australian IRBs.
While South West Rocks SLSC didn't compete this year, the club aims to have a couple of teams compete next year.
"It was a lot of hard work, especially with the creek being open making it hard to get equipment on and off the beach, but it all came together and was a really successful day," McDonagh said.
"Our aim is to have a couple of teams up and running for next year and we'll be nominating to host again."
The presentation was held at South West Rocks SLSC with guests enjoying the views overlooking Main Beach.
Competitors celebrated into the night as the club put on dinner, drinks and live music for the teams.
All eyes now turn to the Australian IRB championships and the interstate challenge in two weeks time, with IRB racing set to descend on Mollymook on the state's South Coast from July 21-24.
The 2022 Sharkskin NSW IRB State Championship's overall point score is listed below:
BEFORE YOU GO:
Bookmark our website
Advertisement
Make sure you are signed up to our free breaking and regular newsletters
Follow us on Twitter: @macleayargus
Follow us on Instagram: @macleayargus
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.