The efforts of bush care volunteers and the assistance of contractor "RAW Environmental", have seen a significant transformation of the northern end of Big Nobby headland at Crescent Head.
The Big Nobby Bush Care group, under the umbrella of the Macleay Valley Landcare Network, has been tackling a "wall of weeds" as it returns the headland to a native kangaroo grass slope.
The western side has been impenetrable to the volunteers up until now.
A grant from Kempsey Shire Council and funds from the Rural Fire Service (RFS) and Department of Planning and Environment, have led to the change.
RAW Environmental was recently contracted to clear the western zone to meet up with the already cleared east side, making it safer for volunteers to access the area for follow-up weeding.
Co-ordinator of the volunteers Graeme Carrad, praised their work and acknowledged that ongoing maintenance is crucial to avoid the area returning to an unkempt state.
"The larger the number of volunteers, the more gets done, but even a few can make a big difference over a prolonged period, " said Graeme, who hopes to see more grants and continued volunteer effort for years to come.
The bush care group aims to transform the entire headland at Crescent Head.
It meets at Big Nobby on the first Sunday of every month at 8am to work, followed by morning tea on the headland at 10am.
