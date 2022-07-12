The new grandstand and stadium lights can be seen from afar at South West Rocks, but within hides "a top-notch facility" with the capacity to host sporting and cultural events for the community.
Kempsey Shire Council and South West Rocks Country Club (SWRCC) are working together to bring these facilities to life.
Advertisement
Last month, Kempsey Shire Council authorised general manager Craig Milburn, to finalise negotiations and enter into a management agreement with SWRCC to operate the "Mid North Coast Performance Centre".
A report presented at the Ordinary Council Meeting (on June 28) highlighted reasons for the operation of the centre by SWRCC, stating the club had provided a large contribution towards construction costs, is ideally located, has suitable capacity to operate the facility, and has strong links to sporting clubs.
"The club is about the community, so it went hand in glove", said the CEO of SWRCC, Dave Cunningham.
"Obviously anything the club contributes has to be returned to the members, and sport is a really good way to do this.
"It's a fantastic facility that will bring people and business to town."
Mr Cunningham hopes the quality of the centre will not only boost the local economy, but also add to the town's culture by encouraging local kids to get involved in sport.
The centre includes a multi-level grandstand, sports training facilities, a canteen, amenties, locker rooms and a gym.
"The sporting teams won't know themselves."
The stadium aims to attract large sporting events, such as The Mey Highland Adaptive Games, which was set to come all the way from Scotland to South West Rocks in 2021, but had to be cancelled.
History would have been made, as South West Rocks, which was chosen by His Royal Highness Prince Charles, was the first location outside of Scotland to be earmarked to host the games.
"We were very close to pulling all that off, and it looked like it was all going to go ahead," Mr Cunningham said.
"It's disappointing, as we put in a lot of work with submissions to get the games secured, but then COVID-19 happened and it all lost momentum with lockdowns.
"Things went haywire over the other end. A few of their board members who were really pro bringing it over here, resigned from committees over in Scotland, and it just lost priority for them it seems.
"Originally, it would have been timed perfectly with the highland games happening just after the opening."
He clarified that the stadium was in the pipeline before the games were a possibility.
"We jumped on the bandwagon and used the stadium as a boost to get the highland games."
Advertisement
Mr Cunningham is confident the centre will attract more participation from A-grade sports teams, including meet and greets, and he's excited that "the Northern Bulldogs are close to making it their home ground for next season".
While the centre is expected to bring more sport from out of town, the relocation of South West Rocks gym from the industrial area to level one of the facility will provide community use by locals and visitors all year round.
"I'm excited to see the town growing" said Linsay Heit, who runs the gym and is the new Centre Manager.
Ms Heit says she is happy with the accessibility of the new location.
"I'm already getting lots of enquiries from people keen to use the gym at the centre."
While the club is focusing on forging relationships with major sporting clubs, there is potential for the facility to be used for non-sporting functions and entertainment as well.
Advertisement
"Hopefully we can bring a few more events to town, and maybe even some music events," Mr Cunningham said.
He sees the large seating area as being "attractive to promoters".
The centre will be finished "shortly" and Mr Cunningham is hopeful it will be open to the public by the end of August this year (2022).
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.