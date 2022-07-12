The Macleay Argus

More than just a grandstand: Country Club's high performance centre to attract sporting and cultural events to South West Rocks

Ellie Chamberlain
By Ellie Chamberlain
Updated July 13 2022 - 10:14am, first published July 12 2022 - 6:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
South West Rocks Country Club CEO, Dave Cunningham, stands by the Mid North Coast High Performance Centre, which will be managed by the club. Photo: Ellie Chamberlain

The new grandstand and stadium lights can be seen from afar at South West Rocks, but within hides "a top-notch facility" with the capacity to host sporting and cultural events for the community.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ellie Chamberlain

Ellie Chamberlain

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Kempsey news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.