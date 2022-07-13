Bowraville's Billie McKay becomes the first two-time winner of Masterchef Australia

Bowraville's Billie McKay says she is still "taking it all in" after becoming the first chef to win Masterchef Australia, twice.
The 31-year-old went up against Victorian Sarah Todd in the Season 14 finale, MasterChef Fans & Favourites, which aired on Tuesday night (July 12).
Advertisement
After an unset panna cotta put her five points behind, Billie more than made up ground with a Heston Blumenthal dish in the final pressure test - to finish two points ahead.
She takes home the trophy and $250,000 prizemoney.
One of five, Billie grew up on her family's dairy farm and went to Bowraville Central School and Macksville High School.
Her now husband Haydn encouraged her to apply to Masterchef in 2015, which she went on to win.
That success led to a stint in Blumenthal's famed London restaurant The Fat Duck, after which she returned to Bowraville to pursue her love of cheese making.
Now the mother of a 2-year-old daughter, she was both a guest judge and a mentor on the show before returning as a second-time contestant.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.