The Macleay Argus

Bowraville's Billie McKay becomes the first two-time winner of Masterchef Australia

By Newsroom
Updated July 13 2022 - 10:21am, first published 6:45am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Two-time Masterchef winner, Billie McKay. Photo: Channel 10

Bowraville's Billie McKay says she is still "taking it all in" after becoming the first chef to win Masterchef Australia, twice.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Kempsey news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.