The Macleay Argus

Phillip Dotti brings Kempsey boxer Dave Sands' Commonwealth Title belt home after 73 years

By Newsroom
Updated July 14 2022 - 9:13am, first published 1:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

When Phillip Dotti left his home of Kempsey at age 18, he had only hopes and ambitions.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Kempsey news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.