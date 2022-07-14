When Phillip Dotti left his home of Kempsey at age 18, he had only hopes and ambitions.
From that departure, a notable rugby league career came to fruition, playing eight games with Cronulla and Eastern Suburbs.
Advertisement
While it's a massive achievement, one of Dotti's most humbling moments came on Saturday, July 9, when he returned to bring legendary Kempsey boxer Dave Sands' Commonwealth Title belt home - a belt Sands won 73 years ago against Dick Turpin.
The former Smithtown Tiger, nephew of Sands family, came to Kempsey for a recent NAIDOC Week function at the Slim Dusty Centre where the belt was on display.
Sands' grandson Chad Ritchie also attended to present a range of memorabilia from the career of one of Australia's greatest boxers.
"I think it was a wonderful promotion for the Ritchie family and Kempsey," Mr Dotti said. "Bringing the belt back to Kempsey after 73 years, that's significant.
"The Sands were not only main event fighters, they were national heroes to many and globally accepted, so we need to stand up and acknowledge their feats that are historical and will never be defeated in any sports."
Along with acknowledging the achievement of Sands, his brothers Clem, Percy, George, Alfie and Russell weren't forgotten in the esteemed careers they formed.
"There's some wonderful sportsmen and women that have come out of Kempsey but I don't think there will be anybody bigger than the six brothers," Mr Dotti said. "They put Kempsey on the map globally, they are our country's first family of sport, we need to acknowledge and be proud of that.
"Find me a place in the world where there's been six professional brothers in one sport."
While bringing the belt home is significant for the work Mr Dotti has been committed to, he believes it also presents an opportunity to bring people together.
"It's about not only social justice but... it's about healing in Kempsey and bringing people together," he said.
"Bringing the belt home is significant for not only Aboriginal people but Kempsey people.
"Part of it is healing and building relationships so we can walk around together and show our children that yes we can live together."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.