COVID-19 cases on the rise in the Macleay, eligible residents urged to get booster

Following a spike in COVID-19 case numbers across the Mid North Coast Local Health District (MNCLHD), residents eligible for their fourth vaccine dose are being encouraged to book an appointment.
The MNCLHD has reported over 600 new COVID-19 positive cases over the past two days.
On Thursday (July 14), there were 314 new infections, while 332 have been reported today (July 15).
In the past four weeks there have been 2781 cases in the Port Macquarie Local Government Area (LGA) and 643 in the Kempsey LGA.
As COVID-19 continues to circulate in communities, the North Coast Public Health Unit (NCPHU) is encouraging all those who are eligible for a fourth vaccine dose to book now.
Acting director of the NCPHU Robin Auld said they are expecting a peak in COVID-19 cases next month.
"We're certainly seeing an increase in the number of COVID-19 cases across NSW, including in the MNCLHD," he said.
"We're expecting to see a peak in cases in August and that's largely due to the new Omicron BA.4 and BA.5 sub-variants which are circulating widely in NSW."
Mr Auld said the NCPHU is encouraging people to stay up to date with COVID-19 vaccinations, self-isolate and take a COVID-19 test if symptoms develop, wear a mask in public indoor spaces and practice good hand hygiene.
From Monday, July 11 an additional 7.4 million Australians became eligible to receive a fourth vaccination. This followed the Australian Technical Advisory Group on Immunisation (ATAGI) updating its recommendations.
ATAGI now recommends that people aged 50 to 64 years should have their fourth dose. People aged 30 to 49 years may choose to have a fourth shot, as they are now eligible.
"I think that if you're eligible for the winter booster, it's important for all members of the community to consider who work in a whole range of different settings including health care," Mr Auld said.
ATAGI has also reduced the recommended interval between vaccinations from four months to three months. The interval between a person catching COVID and recovering, and their next recommended vaccine dose, is also three months.
You can book a COVID-19 vaccination by visiting the online COVID-19 vaccination clinic finder to book an appointment.
COVID-19 vaccinations are free and available at a range of locations including local GPs, pharmacies or respiratory clinics.
Free flu shots are also being offered by the NSW Government up to July 17. Residents are encouraged to book a vaccination appointment with their GP or local pharmacy as soon as possible.
People should also continue to take precautions to reduce the spread of COVID-19 and influenza, such as:
"It's important that we all do our best to protect our community, including the elderly and the more vulnerable members of our community and we can do that by really simple measures," Mr Auld said.
