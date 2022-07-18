The Macleay Argus

All Saints Catholic Church celebrate 100th year anniversary

Emily Walker
Emily Walker
July 18 2022
Members of the Macleay Valley Parrish congregated to celebrate 100 years of the All Saints Catholic Church on Sunday (July 17) with special guests the Bishop of Lismore Gregory Homeming and Australian novelist Thomas Keneally.

