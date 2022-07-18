Members of the Macleay Valley Parrish congregated to celebrate 100 years of the All Saints Catholic Church on Sunday (July 17) with special guests the Bishop of Lismore Gregory Homeming and Australian novelist Thomas Keneally.
Arriving in a horse and sulky with parish priest Father James Foster, the special guests were greeted by over 600 parishioners who in honor of the decade the Church was built, had dressed in 1920s themed attire.
The Church has been attended by generations of families and this celebration was no different.
Gail Carter's family has had a long history with the century old Church.
Her parent's wedding as well as her own took place on Church grounds. The baptism of her daughter at the Church and her past as the parish secretary have also helped to build a close connection.
"It's been part of the whole community," she said.
"It's where you came from so it's kind of that basis of who you are."
Mr Keneally also has a family history with the Church.
His maternal grandfather Michael 'Old Mick' Coyle played an integral role in building the Lourdes Grotto after the death of his daughter in 1930.
"I see in that Grotto more than a grotto," Mr Keneally said.
"I see a man clinging to the stalwarts of his faith."
The Grotto, which had undergone a recent restoration, was blessed by Bishop Homeming during the celebration.
Mr Keneally also spoke of how the Church was a key part of the Irish Australian community especially in the past.
"The Irish were still suspected of disloyalty when I was born and all manner of plotting against the Australian state," he said.
"In 1935 the year I was birthed, the Church was primarily Irish."
But the Church has grown and evolved since opening in 1922. Now, members of the diverse congregation can stand to read the prayer of the faithful in Malayalam, Tagalog, Maltese, Indonesian, and Dutch.
In his address to the Church, Bishop Homeming said that the parish was an extraordinary place.
"In this parish I found something quite wonderful," he said.
"I recognize that every group that has arrived in this parish has been welcomed."
The Sunday mass was followed by refreshments at the Saint Joseph's Primary School hall which had been decorated with memorabilia from the past 100 years.
Music by the Kempsey Silver Band, performances by the Church's Filipino and Indian Malayalee community and a papal blessing for Sister Cabrini Mainey concluded the event.
For Father Foster, the large crowd at the event highlighted the love for the Church.
"It is a place of belonging precious to our community," he said.
"A home and an oasis where memories are made, joy is shared, tears are shed and above all, where love is felt and lived.
"After drought, fires, floods, COVID-19 and so many challenges in recent years, it was lovely for everyone to gather together and enjoy themselves."
