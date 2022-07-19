Kempsey Cannonballs celebrate Women of Rugby Day with a clean sweep

The Kempsey Cannonballs Rugby Club has celebrated Women of Rugby Day with a clean sweep of wins over the weekend.
The Kempsey Cannonballs women's side barely worked up a sweat in their 54-0 Upper Mid North Coast Rugby Union win against Grafton, while the under 18s side delivered an outstanding performance to defeat Grafton 34-0.
The first grade team had their work cut out for them in the end as Grafton scored four tries, forcing the Cannonballs to defend their line all the way to the final whistle.
Harry Mainey, Lulio Tavete, Jack Ramsay, Todd Giddy, Tyler Allan and Joe Howe each got a try to put the Kempsey Cannonballs in the lead as they defeated Grafton 38-22.
The five competition points that the Kempsey Cannonballs picked up on the weekend keeps them within six points of fourth spot on the ladder.
It will be a tough battle for the Kempsey Cannonballs this weekend as they get ready to face Hastings Valley Vikings.
