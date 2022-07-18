The Macleay Argus

Macleay Valley Mustangs defeat Taree City Bulls 54-16

Mardi Borg
By Mardi Borg
Updated July 18 2022 - 8:41am, first published 3:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Macleay Valley Mustangs celebrated Old Boys Day with a comprehensive win on the weekend, defeating Taree City Bulls 54-16.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mardi Borg

Mardi Borg

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Kempsey news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.