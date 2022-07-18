Macleay Valley Mustangs defeat Taree City Bulls 54-16

Macleay Valley Mustangs celebrated Old Boys Day with a comprehensive win on the weekend, defeating Taree City Bulls 54-16.
Backing up round seven's win against Wauchope Blues, Macleay Valley Mustangs captain-coach Anthony Cowan said the team is coming together at just the right time of the season.
Advertisement
"We're very pleased with how we are playing at the moment, and we've taken a lot of confidence out of the last two wins," he said.
Cowan was the first to break Taree City Bull's defence as he got a try in the first five minutes, and while the Mustangs let three "soft tries in" during the game, the team sealed the win in the end with Bailey Thompson, Malcolm Webster and Ethan Cooper each getting two tries along with the captain-coach himself.
Cowan said the big win was a credit to their defence as much as their attack.
"Our focus, as we near the back end of the season, is to just keep turning up for each other and to defend well, and I think that really showed well in the first half," he said.
"We let a few soft tries in through some poor discipline, but overall it was just a great performance from the team.
"We really played as a whole team on the weekend and that's the most pleasing thing moving forward. We just have to take this weekend's momentum into our next game and go from there."
Cowan said it was "really special" to have the old boys come together and be a part of the win on the weekend.
"The Old Boys Club is something that I'm really passionate about," Cowan said. "I know what the club means to the old boys... and I wanted them to be a part of the event on the weekend to celebrate their contribution to the club."
Cowan brought the old boys into the sheds during the day to talk about the importance of the Mustangs jersey and what it means to be a part of the club.
The Old Boys Day ended with a special jersey and life membership presentation for Mike Spalding.
"I wanted to make sure the young boys know that moving forward, this club is their home, they own it, and they play with that emblem on their heart," he said. "So, to have the old boys there on the weekend and at the jersey presentation was really special.
"We had a really good crowd on the hill, and it was a really pleasing way to finish the day and get a win for those guys as well."
Cowan said the team will focus on their discipline and starting well as they head into this week's game against Port City Breakers.
"Going up against the Breakers, who are the bench mark at the moment, will be a challenge this week," he said.
"We let them get to a really good lead in our last game against them, so we have to turn up ready to go from the very start and give them a bit of a shake-up this weekend."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Advertisement
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.