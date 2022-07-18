Kempsey Saints narrowly defeat Bellingen in Coastal Premier League men's fixture

One second-half goal proved to be the difference for Kempsey Saints as the team narrowly defeated Bellingen Football Club 2-1 at Eden Street on Saturday, July 16.
Kempsey Saints defended well in the first half, only conceding one goal to Bellingen, while Corey Crotty scored a goal for the Saints to draw 1-1 at halftime.
Kempsey Saints co-coach Dan Baker said he was "really happy" with the team's performance overall.
"I think we created plenty of chances, and we were probably a bit unlucky not to score more points," Baker said "I think we defended really well overall, and it was a good effort to keep them to one point in the end."
The Kempsey Saints were determined to win in the second half as the team worked to create more chances in attack which ultimately led to Cedric Blodorn scoring the winning goal.
Baker said he's happy that the team's training is starting to pay off as they work to overtake a logjam of teams in the middle of the ladder.
"We limited a lot of their chances to score, so it's good to see us starting to do that now," he said. "We've been working on that all year and we've been close to executing it in a lot of games but just haven't been able to get the results, so it's good to see it's paying off now."
Baker said although it was good to get the win, Bellingen didn't make it easy for them.
"I think everyone played really well. It was a real team effort to get the win, and Bellingen didn't make it easy for us in the end, so there's still a few key areas where we need to improve on.
"Overall, it's just good to finally put together a full 90-minute performance together, and we know we can play like that every game."
Baker hopes the win over the weekend will keep them in finals contention.
"I'm hoping we can continue putting together solid performances like the one over the weekend, and hopefully we can string together a few more wins to really move us forward into the finals."
