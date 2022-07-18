The Macleay Argus

Kempsey Saints narrowly defeat Bellingen in Coastal Premier League men's fixture

Mardi Borg
By Mardi Borg
Updated July 18 2022 - 8:40am, first published 7:00am
One second-half goal proved to be the difference for Kempsey Saints as the team narrowly defeated Bellingen Football Club 2-1 at Eden Street on Saturday, July 16.

