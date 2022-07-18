Bellingen live music venue 5 Church Street hosted a "Local Sound Journey" on Saturday night (July 16) as part of the town's inaugural Improvised Music Festival.
Event organiser Sandy Eager opened the night with an acknowledgment of Gumbaynggirrgundi land and people, and sincerely thanked those who held on to their tickets for the past two years.
Advertisement
The festival was originally booked for 2020 but was postponed several times because of the pandemic.
The cafe, which is in the heart of Bellingen, was packed for the evening of creative live music, organised by the Bellingen Improvised Music Collective.
Performances by local musicians Pablo Blitzer Trio kicked off the night with a set of Pablo's original compositions.
They were followed by Offspring Gypsies with an unstructured and unwritten performance.
"It's always a pleasure to play for people who are happy to sit and listen to music. That's a really big deal these days", said drummer Jack Dominey, who is grateful for 5 Church Street's ongoing support of local live music.
Zac Mukgrrnhgal, who organised and lead Offspring Gypsies, described the group as an "anarcho-syndicalist collective" whose philosophy is about "sharing expression, art and love".
He said he was inspired by the creative freedom of the event.
"What could be more potent than the power of now."
He said the aim of the event was to showcase "improvisation as a practice, not a product".
Drummer Louis Burdett, said he believes "the best art goes beyond ego" and that he felt his participation in the jam-like session was about "letting go of fear".
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.