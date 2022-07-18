The Macleay Argus

What's on in the Macleay Valley and beyond

By Newsroom
Updated July 18 2022 - 7:57am, first published 7:49am
CHPS Centenary: Crescent Head, July 22

A special assembly is being held to celebrate Crescent Head Public School's 100th Birthday. Former staff and students and members of the public are welcome to attend. The assembly will be held in the school hall at 10am and will be followed by refreshments and an open day.

