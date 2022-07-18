A special assembly is being held to celebrate Crescent Head Public School's 100th Birthday. Former staff and students and members of the public are welcome to attend. The assembly will be held in the school hall at 10am and will be followed by refreshments and an open day.
Christmas in July will be celebrated at Bellbrook Hall on Saturday July 23 from 6pm. The Bellbrook School of Arts committee is putting on a three-course dinner, games and musical entertainment. Contact Rewa on 0409 124 438 or visit Bellmeadow Homestead. This event was made possible by a Council Community Grant.
Janne Henn's first solo exhibition "Imaginings and Flights of Fancy" is on at Nambucca's Stringer Gallery until the end of the month.
Whether you plan a long break touring around our beautiful country or just having a weekend relaxing by the sea, you will find all your caravan, camping and 4WD needs at the Mid North Coast Outdoor Show. For all visitor information, go to www.ruralscene.com.au.
The River Sounds Festival is being held at the Bellingen Showgrounds between August 19 and 21. This licenced and all ages music festival comprises a diverse line-up of high profile, emerging and First Nation artists, including Regurgitator, Baker Boy and Alex the Astronaut. Tickets can be found on Humantix.
The Macleay Educational Community of Schools is staging its "Spring into Art" exhibition featuring the work of Kindergarten to Year 12 students from across the region's 17 public schools. It will be held on Tuesday, August 30 at 10:30 AM and Sunday, September 11 at 4:00 PM at the Macleay Valley Community Art Gallery in Kinchela Street, Gladstone.
