Chris Walker stars as Macleay Valley Rangers outclass Boambee

Chris Walker went close to setting a Macleay Valley Rangers club record when he found the back of the net five times in their 7-2 hammering of Boambee at Rangers Park on Saturday.
While he fell a couple of goals short of the overall club record, he set a Rangers' Coastal Premier League first grade record along the way.
Advertisement
Walker finally made the most of his new position up front as Rangers moved into fifth spot on the CPL ladder, one point behind third-placed Port United.
Coach Jason Coleman said Walker would be most impressed about getting off the dreaded nudie run.
"It'd have to be close to a club record to be quite honest, it must be up there and it definitely is for Chris. It's his first year as striker which is good and it does his confidence well."
Josh Munro and Joe Kable also got on the scoresheet in arguably Rangers' most polished performance of the season.
Coleman admitted his team controlled large portions of the game and could have even had a couple more in a dominant 90 minutes.
"We're coasting along nicely and I've always said we will focus on what we're doing, but points are a must in this competition," he said.
"They played to their potential and I know they've always had the ability. You've just got to get that morale and that belief into them.
"We're always trying to get better and better as you should be as a football club because I know they've got it in them, it's just a matter of getting it out of them."
The match continued Rangers' impressive goal-scoring record that has seen them fail to find the back of the net in only one match all season.
They will look to continue that record when they host Bellingen on Wednesday night.
"I've said all along we will focus on what we're doing and just keep racking up the points," Coleman said.
"That's the key to it, they've got to keep the wins coming. We've got Bellingen on Wednesday night in a catch-up game so that's going to be a hard tussle, but it's the points that we need."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.