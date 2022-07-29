Talented swimmer Mitchell Hornick has ticked off another achievement this month after he was selected as Kempsey Macleay RSL Club Sportsperson of the Month for July.
This swim season Mitchell has achieved great success in the pool at school, country and state levels. He has also received his National Junior ranking for his 12-year-old boys 50 metre and 100 metre backstroke events.
Mitchell placed 11th for the 50 metre backstroke, putting him just outside the top 10 with a time of 32.95. He also placed 13th in Australia for his 100 metre backstroke with a time of 1:11:78.
At his very first Country Championships in Sydney, Mitchell achieved a silver medal in the 200 metre backstroke, only missing the gold by 0.32 of a second and knocking 8.07 seconds off his personal best.
Mitchell also qualified to compete at the biggest event on the junior calendar - Junior State Age Championships. This event has tough qualifying times and is extremely competitive.
Mitchell was very competitive against the boys from the big city clubs and was a finalist in all his events, placing fifth in 200 metre backstroke, sixth in 50 metre backstroke and sixth in 100 metre backstroke.
At this event Mitchell also broke a 25-year-old old, Kempsey Swimming Club record in the 100 metre Backstroke with a new record time of 1:11:78.. The record was previously held by Samuel Brodie who's time was 1:13:00.
Mitchell also qualified to represent the Lismore Diocese and St Pauls College at the NSWCCC with his best result being a fourth in 50 metre backstroke and two other top 10 finishes in butterfly and backstroke.
Mitchell has multiple medals from competing in many local swimming carnivals on the Mid North Coast, including two gold, two silver and a bronze at the North Coast Division One Championships.
