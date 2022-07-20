Police are yet to serve a brief of evidence, almost three months after 75-year-old South West Rocks man John Steele was charged with murder in relation to the death of his son, David.
The 39-year-old was found by police and paramedics inside a home in Gilbert Cory Street in South West Rocks at 8.15pm on April 28.
He had suffered stab wounds and died at the scene.
The older man was arrested and charged on April 28.
His case came before Kempsey Court today (July 20) with Magistrate Scott Nash hearing that a preliminary police brief was not expected to be ready until later this week.
The matter was adjourned for a second time and an update on the status of the brief listed for August 17.
John Steele was excused from appearing. His lawyer Alex Istifan did not apply for bail and it was formally refused.
