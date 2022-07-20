The Macleay Argus

South West Rocks man John Steele remains in custody as murder case is adjourned a second time

Ruby Pascoe
By Ruby Pascoe
Updated July 20 2022 - 10:13am, first published 4:45am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Kempsey Local Court. Photo: Ruby Pascoe

Police are yet to serve a brief of evidence, almost three months after 75-year-old South West Rocks man John Steele was charged with murder in relation to the death of his son, David.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ruby Pascoe

Ruby Pascoe

Senior Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Kempsey news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.