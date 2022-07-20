The Macleay Argus

Kempsey Council's four-week deadline for 'landslip options' before Bellbrook residents start 'rocking the boat'

Ellie Chamberlain
By Ellie Chamberlain
Updated July 21 2022 - 2:58am, first published July 20 2022 - 7:11am
Toose Road west of Bellbrook is now impassable

Property-holders affected by the Toose Road landslip west of Bellbrook have agreed to give Kempsey Shire Council four weeks to come up with alternative access options.

