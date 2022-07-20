Property-holders affected by the Toose Road landslip west of Bellbrook have agreed to give Kempsey Shire Council four weeks to come up with alternative access options.
After that, resident Newman Hollis says they'll "start rocking the boat" again.
Mr Hollis organised Wednesday's (July 20) community meeting in Bellbrook in response to growing frustration over council's "lack of progress" on remediation works or alternative access routes.
Since the March landslip, land owners, property managers, and their families, have been isolated and their cattle businesses and livelihoods have been disrupted. They say they need "firmer deadlines", in order to plan their lives.
Attending the meeting for council were General Manager Craig Milburn, Interim Director Steve Beasley and Manager of Infrastructure Dylan Reeves. Member for Oxley Melinda Pavey also attended in addition to recovery team members.
Mr Milburn described the meeting as "constructive".
He said council provided a "very good update" on the status of short-term solutions; and the "broad pros and cons" of long-term solutions.
Prior to the meeting, Mr Hollis said he "can't believe we are still at option A or option B".
After the meeting, he said he agrees that fixing the slip, at a cost as high as $20 million, is not a short-term option.
"They showed five proposed sites of new bridges to be constructed and one inland route," he said. "As I spoke directly today with the affected landholders, it seems at this point we can decide on one.
"Council advised a first deadline of four weeks to have a set option.
"We also talked to resilience advocates about going forward regarding fodder drops to keep weaners alive. I feel we are in a better place today, but in four weeks time we will be expecting the next confirmation of progress."
Mr Milburn said he understood the issue was time-sensitive.
"We need to get to a decision fairly quickly about our preferred option so we can get a detailed design completed.
"We made a commitment [to the residents] that once we have that detailed design done, we know what the project is and there's a project plan, we will share that plan with them so they have clear timeframes".
Mr Milburn says council is in contact with the State Government over a proposal to cover the rates of the affected families, and has asked for the same level of support being given to those in flood-affected areas.
Resilience New South Wales and Department of Primary Industries representatives spoke directly to affected community members after the meeting, to explain funding options and available grants.
"They are frustrated and we understand that," Mr Milburn said. "There is significant implications for them and their businesses in terms of their cattle.
"Council is doing absolutely everything we possibly can to get this short term route in and to deal with this long term route as quickly as we possibly can".
Council is in the process of recruiting a project manager to oversee the long term solution.
