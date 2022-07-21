The Macleay Argus

Rudder Park reopens after flying fox buffer maintenance

Emily Walker
By Emily Walker
Updated July 21 2022 - 12:27pm, first published 4:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The flying fox colony has been located at the Rudder Park Lookout for some years with bamboo making the perfect roosting conditions. Picture: Emily Walekr

Rudder Park Lookout is now open to the public after ecologists maintained the buffer between the flying fox colony and residents.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Emily Walker

Emily Walker

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Kempsey news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.