Rudder Park Lookout is now open to the public after ecologists maintained the buffer between the flying fox colony and residents.
The park opened sooner than expected after it was closed due to bush regeneration works to ensure flying foxes roosted further away from residential homes.
The Grey-Headed flying fox is a protected species under state and federal law and therefore cannot be removed by the Kempsey Shire Council from the park.
As part of the Rudder Park Flying Fox Management Plan, ecologists visited the site to remove bamboo and exotic plants from the buffer zone that could become potential roosting spots.
With the works complete, both visitors and flying foxes can now enjoy Rudder Park Lookout.
