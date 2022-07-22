'Hitting us the hardest': Macleay Valley businesses struggling to find staff

Staff shortages across hospitality venues have been a persistent issue throughout the COVID-19 pandemic.
Although lockdowns and COVID-19 restrictions are now a thing of the past, businesses around the Macleay Valley say the problem of hiring staff is only getting worse.
Advertisement
Kempsey Macleay RSL Club HR manager Bianca Hopper said it's been "extremely difficult" to hire new people as staff and skill shortages become a persistent issue.
"It's a big issue at the moment, and it's been happening since the start of the pandemic," she said.
"There is definitely a skill shortage at the moment, it's extremely difficult to find a chef who is looking to work in the Macleay Valley. There just isn't a pool of applicants in key areas and that's where it's hitting us the hardest."
Ms Hopper said the low unemployment rate and a lack of visa workers may be partly to blame for the staff and skill shortages.
"At the moment we are in a shortage, and I think that's directly related to there being no visa workers around," she said.
"Because the unemployment rate is also quite low now, there's typically not as many people looking for jobs, and the people that are left in that unemployment pool have different needs that need to be met for jobs.
The skill shortage situation is not the only problem the club is currently facing. Ms Hopper said the club is experiencing a spike in sick leave amid a new wave of COVID and a jump in influenza cases.
"On top of not being able to find staff in the area, the staff we do have are working through the peak of flu season, and our sick leave is definitely higher than normal," she said.
"Our service time is really where it's impacting the club because we have key staff in multiple roles, so it's putting that extra pressure on them in an already stressful situation."
As influenza and COVID-19 cases start to hit it's peak, Ms Hopper said there is a concern of staff burnout if more employees need to take sick leave.
"It's definitely a concern, we are already short staff so it's just another hurdle to jump over, but I think it's just about acknowledging that we are always doing our best with the situation," she said.
"We are doing multiple roles throughout the day, and doing double shifts or split shifts to help cater to our demand.
"There is a fear of burnout from the staff, but we are kind of working in the realm of what we've got at the moment."
Crescent Head Country Club (CHCC) is also feeling the impact of staff shortages, although CHCC secretary manager Colan Ryan is attributing the problem to a lack of affordable houses in the area.
"We have the staff shortage issue like everywhere else in the Macleay, but the additional problem in Crescent Head is that we also have a housing crisis," he said. "The two problems go together because it's hard to hire new staff if they can't afford to move into the area."
Advertisement
Mr Ryan said the housing crisis is even impacting the current staff.
"Some of our existing staff are being forced out of the area because there's nowhere for them to live anymore," he said. "They just can't afford it if they want to buy into the market, and there's just simply nothing for them to rent here.
"Our staff are coping with the staffing issues at the moment because they are fantastic people, but they're doing it in very stressful circumstances and it is tough for all of them.
"We're just very fortunate to have the support of the local community. They're the ones that are coming to the club all year round, so we're very fortunate to have them."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content
Advertisement
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.