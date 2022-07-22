Celebrating Crescent Head's past and future

Not many can say that they were taught by the principal whose guidance from childhood to adulthood had such a profound effect.

Our craft lessons at CHiPS included making boomerangs as well as spears from the stinking roger plants from across the road

We found that red belly black snake in the fishpond, caught it, killed it and cooked it and ate it and yes, it did taste like chicken

I forgot my lunch in Kinder and was crying, Sir shared half of his baked bean sandwich with me

I remember a wild storm one afternoon at bell time, Sir drove each walker home in his yellow Ford Escort

That morning when all the boys were lined up for the cane - tallest to shortest, quivering with fear only to have Sir whack the desk with the cane and say "April Fools"

I remember being on top of the human pyramid in gymnastics because I was in Kinder and the smallest in the school

Wonderful memories of friendship, encouragement, fun and always kindness to others

I still call on the wisdom and solid learnings from Crescent Head Public School in my everyday adult life.