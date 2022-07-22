Celebrating Crescent Head's past and future

*Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander readers should be aware that this article contains the names of people who have passed away.
Sitting cross-legged on the wooden floor of their school hall, as the rain beat a gentle but now familiar drum outside, scores of Crescent Head Public School students listened as attentively as young children can, to the current and former principals sharing their happiest of memories.
Advertisement
Their recollections, and those kindergarten to Year 6 students, are part of the school's 100-year-old story.
In celebrating its centenary on Friday (July 22), Crescent Head Public School not only showcased its rich history, but also its contribution to the town and its responsibility to the young charges in its care.
You can see more photos of the day elsewhere on the Macleay Argus but I wanted to share here, the reflections of Ro-Anne Stirling-Kelly, a former student and the daughter of former principal James Stirling.
James (Jim) Stirling OAM, who passed away in 2011, taught at several schools in the Macleay Valley before spending 17 years as principal of Crescent Head Public School.
He was the first school principal of Aboriginal descent in New South Wales.
Unable to attend the celebrations, Ms Stirling-Kelly's speech was instead read by students Jeddah, Hayden and Scarlett. It struck me because of its references to a simpler, albeit very different time.
This is Dunghutti land, always was and always will be. I pay my respects to Elders past and present and extend that respect to all Aboriginal people here today.
I'd like to take you on a short walk down memory lane, back to Crescent Head Public School or CHiPS as we fondly referred to the school during the era 1972 to 1988.
Our Dad, Mr Stirling, was the principal during this time and he was known to everyone as "Sir".
From humble beginnings in Central Australia, Sir went on to be recognised by the NSW Department of Education as the first teacher of Aboriginal descent, later to become first school principal.
Back in 1972, the school consisted of two weatherboard classrooms. Mrs Barnes taught the junior students and Sir taught the Seniors.
Mineral Deposits Mining was where most of the Dads worked and the school's sports houses were Rutile and Zircon, so named after the black and white sand mined at the Mineral Deposits plant near Back Beach.
Many mums were available and willing volunteers at the school, squeezed in around their 'home duties", as was the language and expectation of that time.
The students excelled at athletics, swimming, nippers, cricket, hockey, soccer - mixed teams consisting of the same students for every sporting pursuit.
Sir would drive out to Crescent from town and pick us up in the Ford Falcon station wagon to go into town for the Saturday hockey competition. And then [he'd] drop us all back home.
CHiPs was also the Champion of the "Action Song" [which was] musical theatre involving Kinder to Year 6 performing and winning the coveted trophy up against the much larger schools each year at the Kempsey Eisteddfod.
The school grew and thrived thanks to the generosity of local businesses and the commitment of parents and the school community to participate in working bees and fundraising activities.
Advertisement
The annual school fetes, Pet Day and gymkhanas, brought the village together to have great fun and to raise the much-needed funds to purchase resources and equipment to support quality education for the children.
It cost 10 cents to enter the competitions; the hotly contested floral saucer display, decorated (wooden) peg dolls, best dressed cats, dogs and birds, apple bobbing, sack races and the tug-of-war.
Such was the sense of belonging of that time, many former students wished to share their memories of Crescent Head Public School with you today:
Thank you for allowing me to be part of this special occasion and to share the memories from former students - Ro-Anne Stirling-Kelly.
Sue Stephenson. Editor, Macleay Argus and North Coast (ACM)
Advertisement
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.