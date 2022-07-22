Remembering the days of the old schoolyard at Crescent Head Public

*Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander readers should be aware that this article contains the names of people who have passed away.
Cooking a red-bellied black snake found in the school fishpond and a dog eating a chicken on Bring Your Pet to School Day were just two of the unexpected but humorous tales shared with students at Crescent Head Public School's centenary celebrations.
Held on Friday (July 22), the special assembly and Open Day was attended by parents, former staff and former school students such as Sonja Shephard and Shane Stedman (of the eponymously named Shane Surfboards), who joked about sharing the school bus back in the 1950s.
Among other special guests was Member for Oxley Melinda Pavey and former teacher and principal Janice Newton who worked at the school from 1977 to 2015. Cameron Upcroft has been the principal since then.
Students Jeddah, Hayden and Scarlett read an address from the daughter of another former school principal James (Jim) Stirling OAM, who served at the school for 17 years..
Through their voices, Ro-Anne Stirling-Kelly explained the significance of her late father's contribution to the community, the school's history, and to education in New South Wales.
"I'd like to take you on a short walk down memory lane, back to Crescent Head Public School or CHiPS as we fondly referred to the school during the era 1972 to 1988," she wrote.
"Our Dad, Mr Stirling, was the principal during this time and he was known to everyone as 'Sir'.
"From humble beginnings in Central Australia, Sir went on to be recognised by the NSW Department of Education as the first teacher of Aboriginal descent, later to become first school principal."
The school actually turned 100 last year but like so many other events, celebrations were held-over due to COVID-19.
It opened in January 21 in a single classroom for 23 students. That building was later moved to the community park in Baker Street where it is now the Crescent Head Community Hall.
