The Macleay Argus

Australians mask up as COVID-19 cases surge

Rosie Bensley
By Rosie Bensley
Updated July 25 2022 - 1:13pm, first published 1:11pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Chief Medical Officer warns of new variant

Australia is recording some of the highest numbers of COVID-19 cases in the world, prompting many Australians to 'mask up' voluntarily.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Rosie Bensley

Rosie Bensley

Trainee Journalist

Illawarra Mercury trainee journalist and newest recruit.

Local News

Get the latest Kempsey news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.