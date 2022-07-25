The Macleay Argus
Port City Breakers thump Macleay Valley Mustangs in Group 3 rugby league clash at Lake Cathie Sporting Complex

Paul Jobber
Paul Jobber
July 25 2022 - 11:04pm
Isaiah Barker scored Macleay Valley's lone try in a 52-6 defeat to Port City on Sunday. Photo: Lighthouse Sports Photography

Macleay Valley captain Isaiah Barker's 53rd minute try was the only shining light for the Mustangs in a 52-6 defeat at the hands of Port City Breakers in Lake Cathie on Sunday (July 24).

