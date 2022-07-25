Macleay Valley captain Isaiah Barker's 53rd minute try was the only shining light for the Mustangs in a 52-6 defeat at the hands of Port City Breakers in Lake Cathie on Sunday (July 24).
The Mustangs were undermanned right from kick-off with Tirell Dungay, Malcolm Webster, Ant Cowan and Bailey Thompson all pre-game scratchings.
It made an already difficult task against the ladder-leaders nearly impossible, but for the opening 25 minutes the Mustangs were competitive before the Breakers scored 46 points in the remaining 55 minutes.
"It was a tough day at the office; we had a fair few boys missing (and) some key players (out) that really had an effect, but I'm still proud of the boys," Barker said.
Despite the lopsided scoreline the captain admitted there were still some small positives to take out of the game, although once the Breakers put the foot down, the Mustangs had no answers.
"We had little 10-minute spurts where we were in the game and in the grind and we had some physical 'D' and we put together some plays," he said.
"But just missing those key players - especially Mal Webster and Ant Cowan - who are our two old-head halves... they steer us around the park and without them it was just a bit clunky at times."
The Mustangs finished the match with 12 men after hooker Cecil Lardner was sent from the field for dissent in the 63rd minute.
"In the second half where we lost a player there's not much you can do against a strong side like the Breakers and it got away from us," Barker said.
"I don't want to talk too highly about them, but they've got a strong team and they can win the comp if they want."
For the Breakers, young guns Aston Pollard, Nick Smith and Cuban Piper all played integral roles in the 10-tries-to-one victory.
Pollard set up the first two tries of the afternoon before Piper finished with a double and Smith ended up with a personal tally of 16 points courtesy of a try and six goals.
Teenage winger Corey Lewis also crossed for a first-half try and could have had another couple with a bit more luck while yet another teenager - Ty-Jesse Brabant - provided spark off the bench.
The Breakers led 6-0 after 25 minutes before they scored three tries in seven minutes to set up an unassailable 24-0 lead at the break.
Unsurprisingly, the competition leaders were a bit clunky at times, but captain Richie Roberts said once they settled into their rhythm it was all one-way traffic.
"I knew it was going to be sloppy in patches, but once we kicked into our rhythm and and started completing and putting back-to-back sets together, it really opened up out there for us," he said.
"It was good after the 25-minute mark where we clicked into our rhythm."
While Pollard, Smith, Piper and Lewis all had strong performances, another three under-18s started off the bench in Brabant, Josh Power and Tyrese Dungay.
The future at Port City looks bright.
"All those young kids are starting to find their feet," Roberts said.
"I think we're up to six [players] this year we've debuted from under-18s which is good and we plan to get as many boys through with the experience around them we have at the moment."
First grade: Port City Breakers 52 (tries: Cuban Piper 2, Richie Roberts 2, Jesse Douglas 2, Nick Smith, Corey Lewis, Kurt Durbridge, Cody Robbins. Goals: Cuban Piper 0/2, Nick Smith 6/8) defeated Macleay Valley Mustangs 6 (tries: Isaiah Barker. Goals: Shane Davis-Caldwell 1/1)
Send-offs: Cecil Lardner (Macleay Valley Mustangs)
Under-18s: Port City Breakers 18 defeated Macleay Valley Mustangs 10
