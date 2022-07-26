National Party's Mid North Coast road trip announcements blitz

Kempsey's Slim Dusty Centre has been just one of the many stops on the National Party's whistle-stop tour of the Mid North Coast.
Led by Acting Premier and Minister for Regional New South Wales Paul Toole and with Member for Oxley Melinda Pavey as their tour guide, all eight state ministers have brought along a bucket-load of funding and progress announcements to share along the way.
From tourism to foot and mouth disease and the obligatory sod-turning, the group has covered the region at a speed not normally seen outside election campaigns.
"I think it's important as a government that you're actually listening to communities and you're out there on the ground," Mr Toole said.
"This is an opportunity to talk to councils, communities and business chambers about the things that are working well and matter to the community, and to announce some funding for projects as well."
At the venue built in honour of the King of Country, Mr Toole and Ms Pavey joined Minister for the Arts Ben Franklin, in launching round two of the Regional Tourism Activation Fund.
The $150 million fund is part of the state government's $3.3 billion Regional Growth Fund.
This latest round is for high-impact projects that aim to increase visitor numbers, spending and the length of time people are staying in regional NSW.
"The money will be available to local councils [and] not-for-profit organisations. Aboriginal Land Councils [will also] be able to apply for this funding," Mr Toole said.
"I want regional New South Wales to be the number one destination when it comes to investment.
"We have so many attractions [and] so many facilities that we want people to be able to enjoy and we know how important they are because they create jobs, they grow the local economy and they bring people into our regions."
Ms Pavey said this announcement follows the $186,000 grant that was awarded to the Slim Dusty Centre as part of round one of the Minor Works and Equipment project through the government's Creative Capital program.
Mr Franklin said the money has ensured an upgrade to the Slim Dusty Centre "in terms of the centre's audio visuals and the capacity to... utilise the space in a different way.
"It's incredibly exciting for the Slim Dusty Centre, which will become the cultural hub for this entire region," he said. "And I look forward to continuing to work with the centre to work out how we can continue to expand it."
Applications for round two of the Regional Tourism Activation Fund open on Tuesday August 2 and close on September 27, at 5pm.
From Kempsey, Mr Toole and Ms Pavey travelled to Bowraville to join Minister for Agriculture Dugald Saunders for an update on the threat of Foot and Mouth Disease (FMD).
The state government has mobilised its team of veterinarians and specialist biosecurity staff to manage a possible incursion.
Expert staff from Local Land Services (LLS) will connect with farmers through a series of targeted workshops, webinars, and visits to saleyards and field days, to help farmers identify and report the early signs of both FMD and Lumpy Skin Disease (LSD).
Mr Toole said while the focus remains on keeping these diseases out of New South Wales, it's crucial to prepare for a worst-case scenario.
"Our top priority is ensuring FMD and LSD never reach our shores, and we've been pushing hard for stronger biosecurity measures to keep our industry safe.
"But we do need to be prepared for the worst and that's why we're arming farmers with the information they need now.
"We also have hundreds of LLS biosecurity signs available across the state for farmers to utilise and to warn people of the risks of bringing unwanted pests onto your property."
Mr Saunders said with FMD and LSD on our doorstep, it's a timely reminder for livestock producers to ensure their farm biosecurity plans are up to date.
"[They] are the foundation of our State's preparedness when it comes to new animal and plant diseases," he said.
"These can be simple measures built into day-to-day operations that will help protect your farm and ultimately, our state.
"I am encouraging farmers to be overly cautious with people who come onto their properties and monitor livestock closely for blisters in and around the mouth area, drooling and limping."
Next on the agenda for Mr Toole, Ms Pavey and Minister for Regional Health Bronnie Taylor was the official opening of Bowraville's HealthOne.
Then Mr Toole and Ms Pavey joined Minister for Emergency Services and Resilience Steph Cooke, to turn the first sod at the Nambucca Heads Seawall project.
The week-long tour follows June's National Party conference in Port Macquarie and comes after Federal Nationals MP Pat Conaghan went down to the wire in fending off teal Independent Caz Heise in the North Coast seat of Cowper.
When asked if that close contest was causing concern ahead of the 2023 state election, Mr Toole told the Macleay Argus that federal elections and state elections are "very different".
"All I know is that Pat Conaghan has continued to work hard for the community, and we have an outstanding local member in Gurmesh Singh who has brought record investment in the Coffs Harbour area."
He also said the close call in Cowper wasn't behind the current tour of the region.
"We're doing it anyway," he said.
"This money [for the announcements] was actually put into the budget this year, and we're now opening those programs for these regional communities.
"This tour is an important listening exercise, but it's also about showing that there is still a strong investment in regional New South Wales."
Mr Toole agreed there had been a lot of interest in the seat of Port Macquarie following the National Party's announcement that it will run a candidate against sitting MP Leslie Williams.
Mrs Williams left the National Party mid-term in September 2020, to join the Liberal Party.
"In 2019 we ran a Nationals candidate and the people of Port Macquarie elected a Nationals member to represent them in the four years of this government," he said.
"It will be up to the people of Port Macquarie to determine who they would like to represent them in the 2023 election."
