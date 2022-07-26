The real reasons Liz Campbell isn't running in the Kempsey by-election

After 14 years as a counclllor and 10 years as Kempsey Mayor (2011 -2021), Liz Campbell steps down today (July 29) - albeit reluctantly.
Ms Campbell was re-elected to council in December 2021 but due to a combination of challenges, including her husband's recent health issues plus the investigation that confirmed she had been bullied, she has "made a difficult decision" not to recontest tomorrow's (July 30) by-election.
"I was planning to stand again, but family priorities came first, and it was time to reassess how I wanted to spend my time over the next two years", she said.
As a councillor who is "big on plans", Ms Campbell feels she had "more to give" and is disappointed not being able to see through many projects she spearheaded and worked on over the years.
After representing the shire during major events, such as construction of the Kempsey by-pass, re-structure of council, the 2019 - 2020 bushfires, COVID-19 and numerous floods, many councillors would feel a sense of accomplishment and be relieved to hand over the reigns. Not Liz Campbell.
"I feel like now is a good time to stay, because now it will just be business as usual. But things happen in your life, and you just have to move with it."
While Ms Campbell is extremely passionate about the Macleay and felt "significantly supported" by the community in the December election, she said instances of "disrespect" plus her husband's health, had caused too much stress.
When the December councillor election results were declared void by the NSW Supreme Court due to issues with the iVote system, Ms Campbell said the prospect of running again was "hard".
"The decision [had] been made for me.
"If I had told Ray at that time that I was going to run for council again, I think it might have just about killed him.
"It is particularly difficult for the people who want to protect you, but can't."
The nature of a by-election played some part in Ms Campbell's decision.
"Having to go through induction again feels a little like you've finished high school and now you gave to go back to kindergarten".
What happened during December's election gave her uncertainty, as it was "particularly negative and nasty, with many mistruths".
She referred to the recent censorship of the current Mayor Leo Hauville, as a result of a formal complaint made to the Office of Local Government.
"I don't want to make myself as a victim, because I'm not. I don't think it would have mattered who was in the [mayoral] position. I've seen it [bullying] happen to others. But I do wish this had been dealt with sooner".
"I would come back from a council meeting in the end, and feel like I'd done ten rounds with Muhammad Ali. Honestly, it was awful."
Ms Campbell said she will miss many things, such as being involved with the community, seeing opportunities and solving problems.
Her mayoral role took over her life and focus as she put council "front and centre".
However, now she is readjusting her priorities she plans to "put family first" and in particular, take care of her husband.
While she feels "humbled" by the amount of support and thanks she is receiving, she feels she has "failed to a degree".
"You put so much time and effort into something, and you work so hard at something, and then you fail. You don't get the results that you want, and that's really hard."
Ms Campbell is "unsure" what's next for her, and says she is "still getting used to the fact" that she will no longer be a representative for Kempsey Shire Council.
She remains involved in the community, such as the Country University Centre and the Rotary Club, and plans to help her son with his business in Frederickton. She says she might even consider finishing her sociology degree.
"Right now I'm still processing, and moving with what's happening in my life right now."
Following is an extract from Councillor Anthony Patterson's tribute to Ms Campbell during her last council meeting.
"While it is a great honour to pay tribute to Councillor Liz Campbell following her decision not to recontest the upcoming by-election, it is with sadness that I realise these council chambers will soon be without a very special lady.
"Liz's vitality, vision, political savvy, collaborative style, sound leadership and stylish presence will be sorely missed.
I first met Liz when we both set out advocating for a safer community, speaking together in halls all over the Macleay. Her passion for our community was very contagious, and one of the main reasons I became a councillor.
Liz was and is my inspiration and has always been there for me for advice and support.
Liz has been a firm fixture here for some 14 years after being elected to Kempsey Shire Council in 2008. She served two years as Deputy Mayor and was elected Mayor in 2011.
In 2012, Liz was the first popularly elected mayor of the Macleay Valley and was re-elected mayor in 2016 for a second four-year term that was extended to December last year due to the pandemic.
Liz's dedication, passion and work ethic throughout this time has been exceptional.
Her loyalty and commitment to the Kempsey Shire community is steadfast, and she has worked tirelessly 24/7 to improve the quality of life for people in our community across all facets of the Shire.
On behalf of the Kempsey Shire Council and wider community, our heartfelt thanks for all that you gave, and our admiration for all that you have achieved over the past 14 years. You have set the mayoral standard and benchmark that we can only aspire to.
The Macleay Valley that you love so much is in a far better place because of you.
We wish you and Ray the best, for you have given us your community, the community you love, everything you have".
