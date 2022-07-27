The Macleay Argus

Natural disaster declaration confirmed for Kempsey Shire Council, funding available

By Newsroom
Updated July 27 2022 - 2:16am, first published 1:42am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Macleay River in flood in early July

A state of natural disaster has been declared for the Kempsey Shire Council region following the heavy rain and localised flooding of early July.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Kempsey news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.