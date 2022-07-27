Natural disaster declaration confirmed for Kempsey Shire Council, funding available

A state of natural disaster has been declared for the Kempsey Shire Council region following the heavy rain and localised flooding of early July.
Member for Oxley Melinda Pavey said the natural disaster declaration means that funding and support is available.
Advertisement
"This means assistance is available to people whose homes or essential household items have been destroyed or damaged, and for business owners and primary producers who have suffered direct damage," Ms Pavey said.
"Assistance is also available to Kempsey Shire Council to restore essential public assets like local roads.
"I am urging any local homeowner, business owner or primary producer that suffered direct damage to apply for the funding and support which is now on offer."
Assistance is being provided through the jointly funded Commonwealth-State Disaster Recovery Funding Arrangements (DRFA).
Assistance available under the DRFA for Kempsey Shite Council may include:
For more information, go to: www.service.nsw.gov.au/floods
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.