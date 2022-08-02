The Macleay Argus

Macleay Vocational College's pilot program a success but board endorsement is still needed.

Emily Walker
By Emily Walker
Updated August 2 2022 - 7:59am, first published 1:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Students celebrate their graduation with Uncle Barry Vale, Sue Seager and Uncle Fred Kelly Picture: Emily Walker

Macleay Vocational College's Wutu durriti ngalayn (Mob Grow Strong) program has been a flying success with students celebrating their graduation at the campus (July 27).

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Emily Walker

Emily Walker

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Kempsey news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.