Kempsey local government elections: where to vote

Election day for Kempsey Council is set to take place this Saturday (July 30) but over five thousand electors have already cast their vote.
Pre-poll voting opened last Monday (July 18) and closed Friday (July 29) at the Kempsey Anglican Church and the South West Rocks Country Women's Association rooms.
In last year's council elections, pre-poll voting made up 35 per cent of the total formal votes.
Additionally, over a thousand voters cast their ballot through the iVote system which will not be available this year for any State or local government by-elections until March 2023.
The New South Wales Electoral Commissioner made this decision as he is not confident that the new software planned to replace the current iVote system will be ready in time for elections.
"The real issue is that it wasn't working and wasn't working as required by the law and that's why it won't be used," said current Kempsey Mayor Leo Hauville.
Mayor Hauville said he was looking forward to seeing people take to the polls this election day
"People need to take that half hour of their life to make sure they have input into our democracy.
"It really is necessary for everyone to take part and it's also compulsory."
Kempsey residents will be able to chose from 15 polling places to vote this election.
Masks are required to be worn by staff at polling places but are not mandatory for voters.
15 Sherwood Road, Aldavilla
No designated accessible parking spot
No accessible toilet.
Access ramp does not meet standards
40 Main Street, Bellbrook
No designated accessible parking spot
No accessible toilet
Access ramp does not meet standards
Baker Drive, Crescent Head
No designated accessible parking spot
No accessible toilet
1 Great North Road, Frederickton
No designated accessible parking spot
No accessible toilet
5 Kinchela Street, Gladstone
No designated accessible parking spot
No accessible toilet
Access ramp does not meet standards
53 Straight Street, Hat Head
No designated accessible parking spot
Building has lips and/or steps
Access ramp does not meet standards
John Street, Kempsey
No designated accessible parking spot
Building has lips and/or steps
1 Innes Street, East Kempsey
No designated accessible parking spot
No accessible toilet
Sea Street, West Kempsey
No designated accessible parking spot
No accessible toilet
River Road, Kundabung
Venue does not meet accessibility requirements for electors with disabilities
Albert Street, South Kempsey
No designated accessible parking spot
No accessible toilet
Access ramp does not meet standards
15 McIntyre Street, South West Rocks
No designated accessible parking spot
No accessible toilet
Building has lips and/or steps
Access ramp does not meet standards
62-82 Gregory Street, South West Rocks
No designated accessible parking spot
2a Marine Parade, Stuarts Point
No accessible toilet
Access ramp does not meet standards
85 Main Street, Willawarrin
No designated accessible parking spot
Building has lips and/or steps
For more information, please refer to the NSW Electoral Commission website.
