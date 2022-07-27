Pre-polling at Kempsey Anglican Church ends Friday. Picture: Emily Walker
Kempsey Shire Council's by-election is Saturday (July 30) but over five thousand electors have already cast their vote.
Pre-poll voting opened last Monday (July 18) at the Kempsey Anglican Church and the South West Rocks Country Women's Association rooms, and will close this Friday (July 29).
In December's council elections, pre-polling made up 35 per cent of the total formal votes.
Additionally, over a thousand voters cast their ballot through the iVote system. But it was its failure to register the votes of 34 people that led to the results being declared void.
The iVote system will not be available for any state or local government election until March 2023 as the state's Electoral Commissioner is not confident new software will be available in time.
"The real issue is that it wasn't working and wasn't working as required by the law, and that's why it won't be used," Kempsey Mayor Leo Hauville said.
Eight councillor positions will be decided on Saturday. Six current councillors are among the 21 candidates.
Cr Hauville, whose position was not affected by the iVote failure, said he was looking forward to seeing people take to the polls this election day.
"People need to take that half hour of their life to make sure they have input into our democracy.
"It really is necessary for everyone to take part and it's also compulsory."
There will be 15 sites open for voters to cast their ballot. Picture: Emily Walker
Kempsey residents will be able to chose from 15 polling places. Masks are required to be worn by staff, but are not mandatory for voters.
Aldavilla Public School, 15 Sherwood Road, Aldavilla
- No designated accessible parking spot
- No accessible toilet.
- Access ramp does not meet standards
Bellbrook Public School, 40 Main Street, Bellbrook
- No designated accessible parking spot
- No accessible toilet
- Access ramp does not meet standards
Crescent Head Community Hall, Baker Drive, Crescent Head
- No designated accessible parking spot
- No accessible toilet
Frederickton Public School, 1 Great North Road, Frederickton
- No designated accessible parking spot
- No accessible toilet
Gladstone Community Hall, 5 Kinchela Street, Gladstone
- No designated accessible parking spot
- No accessible toilet
- Access ramp does not meet standards
Hat Head Community Centre, 53 Straight Street, Hat Head
- No designated accessible parking spot
- Building has lips and/or steps
- Access ramp does not meet standards
Kempsey Country Women's Association Hall, John Street, Kempsey
- No designated accessible parking spot
- Building has lips and/or steps
Kempsey East Public School, 1 Innes Street, East Kempsey
- No designated accessible parking spot
- No accessible toilet
Kempsey High School, Sea Street, West Kempsey
- No designated accessible parking spot
- No accessible toilet
Kundabung Recreation and Public Hall, River Road, Kundabung
- Venue does not meet accessibility requirements for electors with disabilities
Melville Sport and Recreation Centre, Albert Street, South Kempsey
- No designated accessible parking spot
- No accessible toilet
- Access ramp does not meet standards
South West Rocks Anglican Church Hall, 15 McIntyre Street, South West Rocks
- No designated accessible parking spot
- No accessible toilet
- Building has lips and/or steps
- Access ramp does not meet standards
South West Rocks Public School, 62-82 Gregory Street, South West Rocks
- No designated accessible parking spot
Stuarts Point Community Hall, 2a Marine Parade, Stuarts Point
- No accessible toilet
- Access ramp does not meet standards
Willawarrin Public School, 85 Main Street, Willawarrin
- No designated accessible parking spot
- Building has lips and/or steps
