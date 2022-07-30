The polls are open as Kempsey Shire voters have their say at the ballot box.
There are 21 candidates, including six current councillors, vying for eight councillor positions on Kempsey Shire Council.
The Kempsey local government by-election follows a NSW Supreme Court decision that the December 2021 councillor election results for Kempsey were void due to a problem with iVote.
Mayor Leo Hauville's position was not affected by the iVote failure. The mayoral election is not being recontested and Cr Hauville will remain in office until the next full local government election in 2024.
Kempsey resident and election day volunteer Paul Dalley said going back to the polls was a bit inconvenient for a lot of people.
"I don't think there is any alternative that is democratic," he said.
"I would like us move to online voting eventually but I think we need a bulletproof system."
Kempsey resident Christine Worthing said if you didn't vote, you couldn't complain.
"I think it is something you have to do," she said.
Some 15 polling places across the local government area are open until 6pm today (July 30). The penalty for not voting is $55.
Masks are required to be worn by staff, but are not mandatory for voters.
I'm a Port Macquarie News journalist, keen traveller and cricket fan.
