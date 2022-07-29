From the Mayor: never waste a vote

On Saturday 30th July the electors of Kempsey Shire are able to vote in the local government by-election.
At this by-election, all eight Councillor roles for the Kempsey Council area must be filled. This follows on from NSW Supreme Court declaring the result of the December election void due to issues with the iVote system.
Advertisement
As we live in a country with compulsory voting, some may see this as a chore but for me this is an opportunity to participate in our democratic process. This right we should value, one that many around the world envy or fight to protect.
Unfortunately, history tells us that there will be many people who will not turn up to vote and another group who will turn up, but only to see their name checked off. This is such a waste.
At the December election there was a very high (12%) "informal" vote - people not filling in the ballot paper correctly - and it is traditionally higher for by-elections. I can only assume anyone reading this column cares about our Shire and about democracy, so I'm sure you're planning on how you will vote.
However, this is your chance to also talk to a friend, neighbour, or family member about their plans for voting. Above or below the line, but not both. To ensure they don't waste their vote, remind them that they can vote above the line or below the line, but not both. If they vote below the line, they must fill in at least four preferences, but can number more, as there are eight positions being filled.
As there are 21 candidates, voters have a right to number as many as they want, but to be a formal vote, at least four.
Invite them to research the candidates and look at the issues before they arrive on the day. Most importantly encourage them to engage with the process and not to see it as a chore. I hope we will prove the statisticians wrong this Saturday and demonstrate the passion, engagement and enthusiasm of our community.
For more information on the by-election head to ksc.pub/by-election-2022 which has information and links to all the key resources for this by-election including information about the candidates.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.