The Kempsey Shire Council by-election has entered the home stretch with the vote count in progress.
Six current councillors are among 21 candidates in the running for eight councillor positions on Kempsey Shire Council.
It will be a while yet before the final complement of councillors is known.
Voters went to the polls in the by-election on Saturday, July 30. More than 5000 electors voted early before the close of pre-poll voting.
The local government by-election follows a NSW Supreme Court decision that the December 2021 councillor election results for Kempsey Shire were void due to a problem with iVote.
Mayor Leo Hauville continues in the top job as the mayoral election was unaffected by the iVote problem.
Frederickton resident Brad Williams said you couldn't change the iVote situation.
"I haven't heard anyone complaining about coming back to the polls," he said.
The turnout of voters picked up after a cold start to the day. Volunteers at several polling places reported numbers were steady at times, busy at others and ebbed and flowed throughout the day.
The vote count begins now the polls have closed.
Initial vote counts will be conducted from 6pm to about 10.30pm on Saturday, July 30 for each polling place (all ordinary ballot papers) and the returning officer's office (all ordinary ballot papers for selected pre-polls).
The vote count will then resume as required from Monday, August 1. A series of counts are undertaken before the final results are declared.
Preferences are expected to be distributed on Monday, August 15. The result will determine the eight councillors on Kempsey Shire Council.
The mayor and councillors set council policy and plan for the future needs of the community but are not responsible for council's day-to-day administration or operational matters.
I'm a Port Macquarie News journalist, keen traveller and cricket fan.
