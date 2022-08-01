Kempsey Saints co-coach Dan Baker hasn't given up on the slim chance his team can still make the Coastal Premier League finals, despite the devastating 0-1 loss to Sawtell Scorpions over the weekend.
"The hope is still there," Baker said. "It does make it tougher for us, the results have to go our way and we need a bit of luck, but I'm confident in my team to pull through."
Heading into the match, both teams were neck-and-neck in the middle of the table with the Scorpions one point behind the Kempsey side.
The run home has started for most teams and Baker said this game was the chance for them to make their move.
However, the Saints were unable to get the win in the end as injury, illness and suspension kept a few key players on the sideline.
"It was a really unfortunate time for those players to be out as we probably needed to win that game to stay in the finals race, but I was happy with how the boys played considering the circumstances," he said.
Baker said the Saints will be putting all their energy into the catch-up game on Wednesday ( against Coffs City United who are currently sitting first on the ladder.
"We know this game will be tough, it always is against that team, but we just have to try and win every game now and give ourselves the best chance to make the finals.
"We're not going to be doing anything differently as we have been trying to win all year, so hopefully we can string a few wins together and get the results we need."
