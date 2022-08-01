There has been no real "off-season" for the local volunteer surf life savers who recently joined representatives from the state's 129 surf clubs and 11 branches in Sydney.
They were among the 300 members at a conference to discuss how Surf Life Saving can evolve as the largest volunteer emergency service in New South Wales.
Rod McDonagh, Vicki Thomas, Erin Cook and Josh McLaren from South West Rocks SLSC, and Sue Croad and Natalie Mealing from Hat Head SLSC, attended workshops and networked with other volunteers from across the state.
Glimpses into a more inclusive, brave and adaptive organisation were outlined by internal and external presenters. Highlights included the keynote presentation from leading researcher Dr Vivien Forner, who is heading up SLSNSW's leadership development program.
She discussed what members want from their volunteering experience and how clubs need to change their culture and encourage flexibility.
Erin Cook said she found the conference beneficial.
"What I liked most about the SLSNSW conference was that we were able to meet new people who also share the same love for surf life saving, and reimagine the way we implement things in our club," she said.
Popular breakout sessions over the weekend included future trends in lifesaving equipment, insights into Gen Z, connecting with youth members and inclusion, and how to better support member wellbeing.
