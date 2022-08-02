'We're the underdogs': Macleay Valley Rangers building steam toward finals

Macleay Valley Rangers are keeping their finals dream alive after defeating Coffs United 3-0 in Kempsey over the weekend.
Although the Rangers had a rocky start to the season, captain-coach Heidi Tamblyn said the team is "building nicely" at just the right time to pull off a finals upset.
"We're the underdogs," Tamblyn said. "It's definitely been a building season for us, and we have been working hard on a lot of different things in our team to push us into the finals.
"The fact that we have come this far and we're competing against the top sides and getting the wins now shows that we are working on the right things at the right time."
The Rangers, who have previously lost to Coffs United earlier in the season, pulled off a great win over the weekend as they kicked three goals and kept their competitors scoreless.
Jayde Melville got the first goal to lead 1-0 at halftime, but Tamblyn said the team had to keep to their structure heading into the second half to secure the win.
"We knew that this was a team we have had close encounters with in the past, so we just had to knuckle down on our structure and keep our shape in the second half."
In the end it was Keira Morn and Shelby Coleman who put the ball behind the nets to win 3-0.
"I think we just did everything we needed to do," Tamblyn said. "I thought everything came together nicely and the results reflected how well it all came together.
"We showed all the potential in those previous games against them, but there was always just one thing missing or we fell apart a little bit when the pressure came on, so I think we just managed everything well this time and it showed."
The victory over the weekend keeps the Rangers in contention for the finals. Tamblyn said the key to winning is to build pressure and maintain their discipline.
"We've been in the running between third and second for a good portion of the season and this game gets us back in contention for the second spot on the table," she said. "For us it just means that going forward we are applying a little more pressure in the game.
"It's good to know that we are now competing better or even beating the teams we have lost to earlier in the season. It says a lot about the effort we are putting in as a team.
"We need to make sure that on the back end of the season, we continue to improve so that at the end of the competition we are not only sitting in a good position on the table, but we are also winning those games to continue our season for as long as we can."
