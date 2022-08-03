'You won't find a place as good as this': Jeff Dennis on why he's fighting for South West Rocks

Jeff Dennis, 69, moved to South West Rocks in 1979. After travelling around Australia and most of Europe he decided "you won't find a place as good as this".
At the time he was making concrete tanks in Western Queensland - "among other things" - and wasn't getting a lot of work. So he thought, "if I'm going to be broke, I'm going to be broke on the coast".
Then an avid reader of "The Great Outdoors" magazine, he saw the Mid North Coast mentioned a few times; in particular, the area from Smoky Cape to Hat Head.
Wanting to be surrounded by beautiful coastline, national park and wildlife, and with only a few dollars in his pocket, he drove his way down to South West Rocks.
With him were his baby daughter Tess, and her mother, with whom he'd had a brief relationship.
Mr Dennis pitched his tent at Horseshoe Bay Caravan Park to be across the road from the pub. He said that was how you got work in those days.
"You'd go to the pub to get talking to people, 'cause that's where the builders were.
"I got jobs in construction and labouring - anything I could get my hands on. I went to the pub every day and people hired me."
Following a large bout of rain, not unlike this year's La Nina, it became too wet for construction and Mr Dennis was only getting a few days work a week.
After a "few too many beers one night", he bought a fishing boat, so he could "work in all weather".
The boat didn't have a motor and Mr Dennis, who had grown up inland, says "he was the laughing stock of the fishermen, at first".
He soon got the hang of it, and started a career as a pro-fisherman that spanned two decades.
In the early days, he moved to the caravan park on Back Creek.
"Most people there were fishermen," he said. "It was cheap, and a stepping stone while waiting for a house to pop up".
In 1991 he moved into the home where he still lives (in the street known by the local taxi drivers as Boat Street).
As a free-spirit, and someone who typically "moved on when the walls starting closing in", it was unusual for him to stay more than six months in any one place.
Born in Brisbane, Mr Dennis grew up poor on a sheep station. At a young age he learnt the art of hard work from both parents.
During his childhood, the family only made it into town once a month and mostly lived off the land.
"We lived in a wool shed with no power. It was remote and I didn't have many kids to play with. Dad would go 'roo shootin' to build his wages up, and mum made our bread and butter," he said.
As a "fast learner", Mr Dennis was able to find work throughout his twenties; the bulk of his travelling years.
Leaving home, he took off to New Zealand, finding odd jobs to pay for his next accommodation, before expanding his travels to the Northern Hemisphere - always on a one-way ticket.
He travelled to London by ocean liner where he had a stint as a barman; hitchhiked over ground through Afghanistan and Iran and slept in bushes where he "felt safest"; celebrated his 22nd birthday in Portugal and hopped on and off buses before buying an old kombi with his mate to circle Europe.
"Me and me mates did the hippy trail", he said.
Landing back in Australia with five dollars to his name, Mr Dennis hitchhiked home to work at his parents' butcher shop; a business he took over following his father's death from a heart-attack at age 47.
Years later, in his early sixties, he decided he could no longer "participate in the cruel ways animals are kept and treated", and started living a vegetarian life; becoming a person his past self as a "slaughterman" would not recognise.
"If you don't change, that's a life wasted. If you stay the same person, that means you're not learning. I don't have many regrets, but killing animals is one."
Being good with his hands, Mr Dennis had followed in his father's footsteps as a "jack of all trades" but didn't share his temper.
When Tess became sick with a rare cancer at age 24, he dropped everything to help look after her.
"You have more chances of winning the lottery than getting that type of cancer", he said.
When she died 13 months later, he "hit a downhill spiral", but says his dogs, nature, and finding motorbikes saved him.
Mr Dennis has survived four major surgeries. One was just months after Tess's death.
He now lives most of his days outdoors, riding his push bike from Sand Fly Hill to Little Bay; riding motorbikes through the bush; walking The Monument track of a morning; stand-up paddle boarding, and taking trips in his caravan.
While he lives a full life at South West Rocks, his nomad-days are not necessarily behind him.
This time, it's not the attraction of overseas pulling him, rather the unattractiveness of a town in the grip of development.
"Even now I think of moving on, because what drew me to this place, we're losing it with all this development.
"It makes me sad, and I want to leave sometimes, but then I think I should stay and try and fight it."
He is saddened by the rate of development, and concerned about building on wetlands, which he says is an "environmental disaster waiting to happen".
Mr Dennis understands people want to move to South West Rocks as a small coastal town with natural beauty. But the development needed to accommodate them is "destroying what is drawing people here in the first place".
He sees no advantage to fighting development at his age, but he doesn't want future generations to miss out on what he's enjoyed.
Rather than wanting more things, he wants to become "a better and kinder person", and to see people care more about the Earth.
"Rich in many ways", he said he would be upset if he died a millionaire and would be happiest living in a shed with his van parked alongside.
After a life of ups and downs, he knows "nothing is promised".
"Your life can change in a second, you just have to do your best with the hand you're dealt."
