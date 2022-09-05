By choice or by necessity, more Macleay millennials are moving back home

LONG READ: Macleay Argus reporter Ellie Chamberlain has returned to South West Rocks after studying and working in Sydney. She shares what it's like to be moving back in to the family home, and interviews other Macleay Valley millennials in the same situation.
Call me spontaneous or a commitment-phobe; either way, I tend to enter all life's chapters for three months only.
Sure, I usually end up living somewhere, or doing something, or dating someone for longer, but thinking past three months would have the walls closing in.
Throughout my twenties, I was happy not knowing where I would be in five years time. But living with my parents in the loft of my childhood home, at age 30, wasn't part of the plan.
Having grown-up in South West Rocks, I moved to Sydney to finish high school and stayed to study, work and build a life. After some time abroad, I settled back into Sydney life, until COVID-19 hit our shores.
In between lockdowns, I moved back and forth between my share house in the Inner West and my childhood home. After six month stints here and there, I decided to leave city life behind. I quit my job, packed my things, and returned - this time with more than just a bag.
My boxes remain closed as setting up with the parents was supposed to be temporary; a stepping stone. One I'm still standing on seven months later.
Don't get me wrong, I'm happy here. But expectations (whether societal or personal) had me feeling insecure.
Until recently.
While at a barbeque with friends in their late-twenties and early-thirties, I looked around the circle and realised every person sitting there was also living with their parents or family members..
The reasons my peers have joined me in "returning to the nest" are primarily finance-related.
Millennials are feeling the rise of interest rates, rentals and property prices; and those with the chance to save money by living with family are taking it. Many are viewing it as the only chance of ever buying their own property, or seeing more of the world post-pandemic.
I've asked a handful to share the reasons behind their "return ticket".
Louis Hogno lives with his Mum and Dad, his brother Gus and Gus's partner, in the childhood home at South West Rocks.
"I moved home as they tried to up my rent which was already too expensive for a small two-bedder," he explains.
"The benefit for me is being with my family and getting to spend more time together.
"It's also a lot cheaper having my dinner made and shopping done. I help Mum in the kitchen where I can.
"Your own space is good, but I have a really good relationship with my family, and Mum and Dad are happy to have me there.
"I couldn't afford a house at this rate anyway, and [I'm] definitely too young for a mortgage. Too many places to go yet."
"I moved home because when I came back from travelling, I had nowhere to go," Gus Hogno says. "I've been home for three years now, but [I'm] probably moving out in the next couple of months.
"Overall, I feel out-of-towners coming in are driving up the prices, out of reach of young local people, making it impossible to buy a house in the town where I was born and raised.
"A place I love; a place that's formed who I am as a person, and a place with childhood memories that I cherish.
"As a whole, I partly feel saddened, and the most-part angry that I can't easily afford my own place, to tell you the truth."
Alex Dalley lives with his Mum and his partner Jade in South West Rocks.
"I was actually very fortunate... to return to my wholesome community, pre-pandemic," he says.
"I felt a strong spiritual connection to the Macleay Valley and truly appreciated its beauty after living in Newcastle for five years. I love being amongst nature and by the ocean so moving home for work was a no-brainer.
"My partner and I are actually in the process of saving our hard earned dollars to hopefully buy a home here in the next 18 months. We both love the community spirit and connection to people and place here, so hopefully we can stay for many years to come.
"I'm happy to be here for the coastline, the national parks, community markets and a lot of my high school friends have moved back to the area to also set up their lives here.
"Although there is a huge amount of contentious development happening in and around our town, we can see it happening everywhere else along the east coast, so it's almost at a point of acceptance and inevitability now, although it could certainly be done in a more environmentally-friendly manner".
"I moved in with my partner and his mother, who was incredibly welcoming," Jade Tildsley says.
"She offered us very affordable living arrangements that were too good to pass up, as she is aware of the financial difficulties associated with purchasing a home and/or renting in South West Rocks.
"Each week, Alex and I contribute money into a joint account as if we were paying rent to ensure we are always reminded of the cost of living pressures and also to eventually put it towards a house deposit.
"From our discussions, we agree that we would like to buy a home together in the next 18 months, but it's a matter of having enough saved and the housing market being accessible to enter.
"Seeing that the majority of our friends here are in the same predicament, it makes it feel like a shared struggle, but also there is no judgement - which eases the emotional toll.
"We are both about to move in the upcoming month into my partners' property that he co-owns with his sister, so there's hope."
Angie Douglas and her partner recently moved into his parents home in South West Rocks.
"We've just had a baby. He's one month old, and we're sick of the speed and hustle of the city," she explains.
"We want a different lifestyle for him to grow up in.
"We can save on the crazy rental prices of Sydney, and we have support in helping to care for our son.
"Essentially, we plan to stay as long as we can save for a deposit for a home.
"I think if you can do it, do it.
"The housing is crazy right now and if our generation has any chance of buying anything, and you have the option to get a head start, it's the only way."
Nadia Littlejohn is currently living with her partner Tom at his Dad's place in South West Rocks.
She says, "I moved home because it was the most affordable option. Also, due to a lack of rental properties and the astronomical prices you have to pay, there wasn't much of a choice.
"Though living with family members has its pros and cons, it's a good overall saver because we share the cost of living, from splitting the groceries to covering the electricity, it's all definitely cheaper when shared.
"I'm taking this as an opportunity to live a little cheaper for a while and try to grow my savings, [and get] ready for when we do move out into our own place.
"It's frustrating for a lot of people who are looking to buy property as the prices have risen so much in the past few years. I really feel for them because choices are very limited and anything close to affordable generally needs a lot of work".
Tom and Nadia are expecting their first born in November, and are hoping to move into their own property before then.
Shanay J lives with her aunt and uncle in Crescent Head
"I moved home as I didn't like living in the city (Gold Coast).
"I lost my job with COVID-19 and my Aunty and Uncle have helped me live rent-free when I couldn't afford rent and the majority of my bills.
"I plan to be there until I want to move in with my partner Riley, or we go travelling around Australia.
"I feel sorry for others in the same situation because I would be homeless if I didn't have family that could support and help me.
"I did try to move out last year but there wasn't anything affordable or that would allow me to have my dog".
Riley Staden is living with his dad and his grandmother in Crescent Head.
"I think it's the only way to one day own our own place," he says.
"I think if you can live with family to save money, then you should take advantage of that.
"We're really lucky that our families set up in this area back when it was affordable, and now we can live in a place where we want to live.
"I can't imagine being able to live in Crescent Head and live the lifestyle I want without it. It's a privilege. It helps everyone, too. We split bills and do things around the house; cook meals for one another. We all enjoy living together".
Communal living within families is becoming more common.
And it's not just here in the Macleay. Millennials are moving back home across Australia, to build up our savings accounts - enough to revisit the property market in 2023.
It seems a top goal of my generation is to travel the globe and own a home, and living with family lends itself to a healthier bank balance to help make this happen.
However, the other thing considered here on the Mid-North Coast is the influx of people wanting to call it home. Development is on the rise.
Nonetheless, regardless of the price of accommodation, the Macleay can't seem to keep up demand.
I've heard of recent stories of people with jobs and lives here having to move away with the lack of houses available. Perhaps the percentage of empty holiday houses is something to consider?
So, if there's an empty room (or loft) on offer at my parents', then I don't really need to rent or buy in town just yet. Right now, I'd prefer to leave those rooms for people without family in town.
Read more: Rent your holiday lets to locals
