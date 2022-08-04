The ability to see some of Australia's best surfers challenge themselves at various Port Macquarie and Camden Haven breaks is one of the highlights of the Australian Surf Championships.
From August 5-22 the Hastings region will host the championships with renowned surfing hot spots ranging from Town Beach to North Haven all in the mix to see competition.
Advertisement
Surfing Mid North Coast regional director Wayne Hudson said it was another opportunity to showcase the region not only to the local surf community, but to tourists as well.
"The big thing is that it allows the surf community as well as the broader community to see that people are still surfing competitively in their 50s and 60s which is really important," he said.
"There will be guys in the 35s and 40s division that will also compete in the opens. It's one of those sports where you can keep going no matter what age you are."
Port Macquarie's Kayle Enfield is one of only a handful of local chances in the open men's shortboard division.
"Kayle has just as much chance as everyone else," Hudson said.
"It's an open-age event so some of the guys in there like Reef Heazelwood made the CT and there's a couple of guys in the open division who are really good. I'm glad I'm not in the opens."
Imojen Enfield will be Port Macquarie's only representative in the open women's shortboard division while Surfing Australia are in the process of handing Wayne Hudson a wildcard for the over-35 men's shortboard.
George Watt and Renne Kocis have also gained wildcards in the over-60 men's longboard division.
About 400 competitors will take to the waves across 50 divisions ranging from under-18 junior men and women to over-70s women.
Head to https://australiansurfchampionships.com to check the schedule.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.