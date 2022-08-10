In a special family occasion, young Kempsey siblings Mayukh and Mihira Prakhya have broken a number of world records with their grandfather Dr V.V.L.N Sarma.
The impressive performance was held at St Joseph's Catholic School on August 3 in the presence of the principal, staff and students.
Mayukh and Mihira's proud father Dr Phani Prakhya said it was a "marvelous and unique event to have a grandfather breaking records with his grandchildren".
Dr Sarma, a retired district vocational officer from Khammam, India, set a new record by reciting from memory 500 digits of the value of pi, both forward and backward, in just five minutes and 34 seconds.
Previously, Dr Sarma set a world record by reciting these 500 digits only forward in one minute and 21 seconds and had a place in the pi world ranking list.
His achievement was recorded in the International Wonder Book of Records and the Telugu Book of Records.
Seven-year-old Mayukh, who is in year one at St Joseph's Catholic School, set four new records on the same platform as his grandfather.
Mayukh has recited from memory 2022 decimal places of the value of the square root of two in six minutes and four seconds. As per the square root of two world ranking list, Mayukh will bag first place in Australia and sixth place in the world with this achievement.
Mayukh also identified 384 names of cars by their logos in four minutes and 48 seconds, and recognised 168 car logos in just one minute. The Guinness World Record for this category is 99 in the year 2020.
Adding another record to his name, Mayukh also recited from memory 158 names of car brands in just one minute and 32 seconds.
"It took ten months to train Mayukh to achieve his present records," Dr Sarma said.
Young Mayukh is no stranger to setting records. At the age of three, he recited capitals of 193 countries in just five minutes and 50 seconds and set a record. His achievement found a place in the International Wonder Book of Records and the Telugu Book of Records.
He also set a record when he was four by reciting from memory 560 digits of the value of pi in just two minutes and two seconds, which was recorded in the International Genius Book of Records and the Australian Book of Records.
When Mayukh was five, he recited from memory all 118 elements of the Periodic table in just 30.14 seconds and recognised all the elements by their symbols in just 56 seconds. This achievement finds a place in the Diamond book of World Records and the International Wonder Book of Records.
In recognition of his achievements, Mayukh has been honoured the 2022 Swami Vivekananda Indian Icon National award and the 2022 Bharat Jyothi Kids National award.
At the young age of four, Mihira is following in the footprints of her brother by setting two new records.
Mihira has identified all the bones in the human body in just one minute and two seconds and recited from memory 140 decimal places of the value of pi in just 46 seconds.
Mihira has already found herself in the International Wonder Book of Records and International Genius Book of Records for reciting all 118 elements of the periodic table in one minute and 30 seconds at the age of three.
Phani is in the process of submitting Mihira and Dr Sarma's record attempts to the International Genius Book of World Records and Mayukh's attempts to the Guinness Book of World Records.
Phani said he and his wife Dr Navya Sri are very proud of their kids.
"It was a very special day and it went really well," he said. "We're all very proud of the kids, they have come a long way and we're very confident about this application."
The two wonder kids expressed their thanks to their grandfather for training them, while Dr Sarma said that his joy knew no bounds as his life's dream and lasting wish of creating records with his grandchildren had come true.
The principal, staff and students congratulated the family and wished them the best in achieving many more world records in the future.
