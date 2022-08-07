The Macleay Argus

Remembering the founder of the Shooters, Fishers and Farmers Party John Tingle, following his death in Wauchope

Sue Stephenson
By Sue Stephenson
Updated August 7 2022 - 9:36am, first published 3:18am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
John Tingle 1931-2022. Picture, Port Macquarie News

Journalist turned politician John Tingle began his retirement years on the Mid North Coast with no intention of "making plans".

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sue Stephenson

Sue Stephenson

Editor, North Coast

Local News

Get the latest Kempsey news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.