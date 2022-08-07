Twelve students from primary schools across the shire made their case to become Mayor for the Day.
As part of Local Government Week and in line with our "Your Council" launch, which aims to highlight the many individuals that make up our organisation, we held an event in council chambers where these students presented a short speech about issues and innovations they would consider if elected mayor.
These impressive young men and women raised a wide-ranging set of issues and solutions to make our area a better place, including some great new ideas like haircuts and vegetable gardens for the homeless and building an amphitheatre for open air events.
After some careful and challenging adjudication, I was able to select Annika Williams of Frederickton Public School as Mayor for the Day. The Deputy Mayor was James Browning of Crescent Head Public School.
Both were presented with medallions showing their newly won role. All attending were given certificates and a special present.
These young citizens are potentially future leaders in our area, and I was pleasantly surprised by the careful thought and preparation that went into every speech.
After the speeches, the students participated in a vigorous debate on whether to serve Tim Tams at morning tea. When the vote was counted it was tied at six-all. Mayor Williams made a casting vote to approve the resolution.
A huge thank you to each of these amazing citizens. They were Chelsea and Levi from St Josephs, James and Hayden from Crescent Head Public School, Anika and Sylvia from Frederickton PS, Daisy and Micah from Kempsey Adventist, Beau and Charlie from Aldavilla PS, and Hannah and Lucas from East Kempsey PS.
It was great to have so many supportive parents, grandparents and teachers present too. I am sure that each of the students will remember the day for years to come.
A special thanks to the Council Communication staff who organised the event.
Just over a week ago the River to the Sea Conference was held at the Slim Dusty Centre.
This great event for our farming community was made even more special by having Pip Courtney as MC and special guest presenter Steve Waugh, the great Australian cricketer.
The day was a huge success with a variety of pertinent topics put to the attendees, all of which were engaging and informative.
Congratulations to Gayleen Burley, Manager Commercial Business, as well as her team, the caterers and the centre staff.
