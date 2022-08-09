The Macleay Valley Rangers celebrated the club's sponsors and charity day at Rangers Park with a comprehensive win on Saturday (August 6), defeating Taree Wildcats 6-1.
The Rangers also produced a 2-0 victory over the Wildcats on Sunday to strengthen their grip on third spot and move one win clear of fourth-placed Southern United.
Advertisement
Although it was great to get the two wins on the weekend, coach Jason Coleman said the team needs to be more consistent to stay in finals contention.
"Our middle controlled the game really well and the likes of Joe Kable, Chris Walker and Sam Applegate played well to get us the win," he said.
"It's really good to see us start to win those games, but we just need to keep up that consistency to keep us on top."
While celebrating sponsors and charity day, the club chose to raise money for the Kempsey Macleay Riding for the Disabled organisation. Funds were raised through numerous events and a massive raffle with prizes valuing over $1000.
The club thanked Bunnings Kempsey, Sunday's Projects, The Big Banana Fun Park, Bucket Brewery, Stoney Aqua Park, Heidi's Hair Salon and Faade Escape Room, who all made the raffle possible.
Coleman said he was really happy with how the day came together.
"It was a great day to celebrate our club with a nice win, raise some money for an important cause and have the chance to thank our sponsors for their ongoing support," he said.
"There was a really good atmosphere and it came together quite well, we were all really happy with how it all turned out."
Macleay Valley Rangers thanked their major sponsors Kempsey RSL, Macleay Valley Support Services, Macleay Valley Farm Machinery, Macleay Mowers, JBS Electrical, Midcoast Riverstone, Master Kebabs and Macleay Locksmith for helping the club have a successful 2022 season, which saw new kits and new polos provided for the players.
The club also thanked their sponsors Milly Hill Meats and Crescent Head Foodworks for their continued donations every week for Macleay Valley Ranger's Raffles at the Kempsey Bowling Club.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.