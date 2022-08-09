The Macleay Argus

Macleay Valley Rangers celebrate sponsors and charity day with a 6-1 win over Taree Wildcats

By Mardi Borg
Updated August 9 2022 - 8:37am, first published 2:00am
The Macleay Valley Rangers celebrated the club's sponsors and charity day at Rangers Park with a comprehensive win on Saturday (August 6), defeating Taree Wildcats 6-1.

