The Macleay Argus

'Doing it for him': Kempsey Cannonballs' reserve grade pays tribute to Kullen Beathe ahead of finals

Mardi Borg
By Mardi Borg
Updated August 8 2022 - 9:22am, first published 6:00am
The Kempsey Cannonballs' reserve grade will be heading into the finals after their 29-18 win over the Coffs Harbour Snappers on the weekend, and coach Michael Heuston said they are doing it all for Kullen Beathe.

Mardi Borg

Journalist

