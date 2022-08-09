South West Rocks Marlins are charging towards the semi-finals after defeating Lake Cathie Raiders 34-22 at South West Rocks on the weekend.
The Marlins are currently sitting fourth on the ladder and "breathing down the necks" of the top three, according to South West Rocks Marlins president Geoff Ball.
"The players are starting to stand up, put pride in the jersey and play really good football," Ball said.
"Their natural ability is shining through, especially with Owen [Blair Jnr] linking up with his brother Stephan."
The narrow victory comes after a couple of hard-fought losses against the Kendall Blues and Long Flat Dragons.
Ball said he was really proud of the way the Marlins rose to the challenge to defeat the Raiders on the weekend.
"It was a really tough tussle in the first half, the other team had a couple of big forwards who were putting dominance in the game, but our fitness came through in the second half to win us the game."
Ball said the team's focus heading into finals is to strengthen their defence and maintain field position.
"It's all about exerting dominance in the game," he said. "Defence will win grand finals, and it's always important to keep the opposition down their end and not give them any opportunities to attack.
"We've had a few tough battle lately and the team just needs to maintain their discipline as we look towards the finals."
The victory on the weekend was made even sweeter as the Marlins played under the lights for the first time.
"It was the first time we used the lights and we look forward to doing it again," Ball said.
"As the temperature dropped, you could tell the players were getting their second wind and starting to play better.
Ball said the Marlins are preparing for their culture day with the South West Rocks Figtree Descendants Aboriginal Corporation on August 20, which coincides with their last home game where they take on the Kendall Blues.
As it will be the last game against the ladder leaders before heading into the semi finals, Ball said the team "knows exactly what they need to do" to defeat the other teams heading into the finals.
"It's our last home game so we would like to see a big crowd at the game to support the Marlins. It will be a ripper of a game."
