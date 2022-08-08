Kempsey's Re-Use Centre on Crescent Head Road is closed while council reviews its Waste Management site.
The review is to improve the safety of staff and the public.
There is no clear date on when the centre is due to reopen, which will only happen once review recommendations are implemented.
A spokesperson for council confirmed there was no specific incident leading to the review, explaining "as part of our constant improvement process we are always looking at what we do and what we need to improve".
This particular centre takes household, commercial, industrial, building and demolition waste that does not belong in residential bins.
Household waste can still be collected at other Kempsey Shire facilities (South West Rocks, Stuart's Point and Bellbrook), however, council's advice is that these centres are a last resort.
The community is encouraged to seek out friend and social media networks, and charity services, to ensure unwanted items are kept out of landfill.
The Mobile Community Recycling Centre, which is designed to reduce illegal dumping and was constructed with funding from the NSW Environmental Trust and the NSW Environment Protection Authority, is also unavailable today and tomorrow (August 8-9).
For more information, visit Kempsey Shire Council website:
