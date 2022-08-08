Slow Down: only way in and out of South West Rocks under repair

The start of Gregory Street, the primary road that stretches the spine of South West Rocks, is currently getting a fresh layer of asphalt.
Roadworks by Kempsey Shire Council began today (Monday 8) and are expected to be completed by Thursday the 11th, weather permitting.
Advertisement
Workers will be on site between 7am and 6pm each day with traffic control directing motorists, who can expect some delays during these hours.
The section of road between Spencers Creek Bridge and Arakoon Road being repaired, is just one of many areas affected by dangerous potholes in the Kempsey Shire.
While no one likes getting stuck in traffic, potholes are one of the most common resident complaints in Kempsey Shire, and after the severe weather events the area has experienced this year, workers are wading through a backlog of roads needing patch-work.
There is only one way in and out of South West Rocks (excluding 4WD beach access).
Drivers must cross this bridge at Spencers Creek, where South West Rocks Road turns into Gregory Street to enter and exit the town.
As a low-lying bridge it may well be closed in the coming days, depending on the level of rain that falls in the upper catchment area.
The stretch of road where traffic coming in to South West Rocks is being stopped, has been known to go under during minor flooding and high rainfall.
With recent flooding in Armidale, motorists in the Macleay Valley may experience further delays if water levels rise as a result. Bellbrook Bridge has already been closed.
Further temporary closure of low-lying bridges that cross the Macleay River is likely, and low lying areas along the river may be impacted.
Motorists and residents are advised to check Kempsey Shire Council's website and Live Traffic for updates.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.