Information blitz to help Kempsey farmers prepare for animal disease outbreaks like FMD

By Newsroom
August 8 2022 - 6:00pm
Farmers are being encouraged to attend animal disease information sessions

Free information sessions will be run in Kempsey, Macksville and Bellingen to equip landholders with the information needed to prepare and manage emergency outbreaks like foot-and-mouth disease.

