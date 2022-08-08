Information blitz to help Kempsey farmers prepare for animal disease outbreaks like FMD

Free information sessions will be run in Kempsey, Macksville and Bellingen to equip landholders with the information needed to prepare and manage emergency outbreaks like foot-and-mouth disease.
They will be among a raft of sessions being run on the North Coast by Local Land Services district veterinarians and biosecurity officers.
North Coast Land Services Animal Health Team Leader Ian Poe said these sessions will be an opportunity for landholders to ask questions and he's encouraging as many as possible to attend.
"It's critical landholders have the information they need to not only recognise the signs of these devastating livestock diseases, but also how to put measures in place to help protect their farms from biosecurity threats," Dr Poe said.
The focus will be on:
"We all have a role when it comes to biosecurity and safeguarding our state and these information sessions will be a great way of bringing everyone together and promote a coordinated approach."
Information sessions will be taking place at various locations throughout the North Coast, including Grafton, Gloucester, Dorrigo and Bellingen. Online RSVPs are essential.
Sessions will also be delivered in all 11 Local Land Services regions over the coming weeks.
"Local Land Services staff will also be attending saleyards, local shows and smaller local gatherings to ensure there are plenty of opportunities for farmers to speak with us about these issues," Dr Poe said.
These sessions will support ongoing surveillance work by Local Land Services district veterinarians, who regularly carry out animal disease investigations across the state.
Any signs of foot-and-mouth disease or lumpy skin disease seen in livestock must be reported to the Emergency Animal Disease Watch Hotline on 1800 675 888 or their Local Land Services district veterinarian.
For more information on foot-and-mouth disease and lumpy skin disease visit www.lls.nsw.gov.au/ead.
The information sessions are:
For North Coast events, save your spot by registering at https://bit.ly/EAD-LLS.
Foot-and-mouth disease (FMD) affects all cloven-hoofed animals.
In May 2022, an outbreak of FMD was reported in cattle in Indonesia and has since spread to Bali. An incursion would have severe consequences for Australia's animal health and trade.
