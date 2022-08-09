The Durri Aboriginal Corporation Medical Service (ACMS) can expect a new flood-free home.
The NSW Government has facilitated a Crown Land transfer for land in West Kempsey to the Kempsey Local Aboriginal Land Council (LALC) who will work with the medical service to establish an upgraded and flood-free headquarters.
Aboriginal Corporation Medical Service Chair Aunty Lynne Holten said that the facility will be looking to expand its efforts to provide extensive health care services to the local community.
"Our current site has always been affected by floods so this new location will allow us to provide continual services to the entire community, including during floods when health care needs are accelerated," she said.
Floods have had a devastating impact on the community with the medical service often having to shut its doors due to evacuation orders.
Minister for Lands and Water Kevin Anderson said that the new site will allow important medical services to be provided without flooding interruptions.
"Durri medical service is vital to the local community and has been a critical part of the region for over 45 years," he said.
"Members of the community can take comfort knowing that medical services will be available rain, hail or shine."
The new site on Elbow Street will be progressed by the land council and its members in consultation with the Durri ACMS.
