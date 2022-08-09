The Macleay Argus

Crown Land transfer to become new HQ for Durri Aboriginal Corporation Medical Service

By Newsroom
Updated August 9 2022 - 8:39am, first published 7:00am
L to R: Member for Oxley Melinda Pavey, Kempsey Local Aboriginal Land Council CEO Greg Douglas, Crown Lands Aboriginal Land Claims Case Manager Rod Carey, Minister for Lands and Water Kevin Anderson, Durri Aboriginal Corporation Medical Service Chair Aunty Lynne Holten, Durri Aboriginal Corporation Medical Service Acting CEO Narelle Cochrane, Crown Lands North Coast Area Manager Silas Sutherland, Jessica Jeffery. Picture supplied

The Durri Aboriginal Corporation Medical Service (ACMS) can expect a new flood-free home.

