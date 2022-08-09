Vandals leave children's playground smouldering in spate of Kempsey Shire attacks

Vandals have been damaging community-used areas within Kempsey Shire.
Frederickton's grassed netball courts had to be closed to the public after vandals wreaked havoc on Thursday night (August 4).
They used an angle grinder to cut the chain that prevents vehicles accessing the oval, then drove around the fields, causing significant damage.
Kempsey Shire Council is working towards restoring the grounds as soon as possible. It expects them to be re-opened around Friday August 19.
Vandals struck again just days later, this time setting fire to the children's playground in Kempsey's Riverside Park.
Kempsey Shire Council staff arrived at the playground on Monday morning (August 8) to find the timber perimeter seating smouldering and burnt.
The timber seating has since been fixed and the playground is now safe to use.
Smithtown sports ground's canteen has also been vandalised in the past two weeks.
Lyndal Harper, Kemspey Shire Council Manager Community Partnerships, says the recent spate of vandalism is frustrating for staff and the community.
"Any wilful damage to public facilities is upsetting, as it means council has to restrict access while we direct ratepayers' funds to repairs," she said.
"The community loses out on both fronts.
"Council is committed to providing and maintaining these services but the impact of ongoing vandalism is a significant challenge.
"We remind the community that if you see vandals damaging public property please contact the Police."
