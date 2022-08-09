South West Rocks rocked: blast at development site catches locals off guard

Residents of South West Rocks were left shocked this afternoon (August 9) when a loud noise rang out, rattling houses and startling the unprepared.
It appears to have been the result of rock blasting at the Ridge Views residential development site around 2pm.
Residents say they were not notified by developers and initially went online to see if other members of the community knew what was happening.
The Macleay Argus spoke to a representative of Ridge Views, who said they would get back with a response "by the end of the week."
Council records show the development application for the 35-lot subdivision was lodged in 2020 by Hopkins Consultants in Port Macquarie.
When Hopkins Consultants were contacted, a spokesperson replied "we're not interested in providing a comment".
One local's son, who was home from school sick, rang to tell him there had been an earthquake.
Another resident who was confused by what was happening was Lisa Phillips, who felt her house shake.
"I didn't know what was going on! What about some notification?", she said.
Ms Phillips has lived in South West Rocks all her life and says notifications have been sent out previously, "especially [for] huge explosions like today's."
"That was out of control", she said.
The Macleay Argus spoke to other residents who experienced the explosion.
"It sounded like a large water tank rumbling along the tar road. Very noisy. We are some distance from the apparent blast site," Jill Goodworth said.
Noel Selby who lives close to the site is concerned about the elderly living in the area.
"That could have given anyone a heart attack," he said.
Mr Selby believes Kempsey Shire Council should have ensured that developers notified all households within a two-kilometre radius of the blast site.
Some residents are concerned about damage, with one person posting on social media that a rock had hit her home.
The development was approved in February 2021 with council "satisfied that the proposal is compatible with the environmental, social, and economic values of the locality; is suitable with consideration to the constraints of the site; is compliant with the relevant legislation; and is in the public interest."
